Australian MP Helen Haines loses leg as surgeons fight to save the other after alleged attack

Independent member of parliament, Helen Haines, was struck by a car in Wangaratta, Australia. Photograph: James Ross/AAP Image via AP

The man accused of attacking Helen Haines allegedly made a U-turn before ramming the independent MP twice in an alleged targeted attack near her electorate office, causing her to lose one of her legs.

The politician was airlifted from Wangaratta in northern Victoria to Melbourne’s Alfred hospital for emergency surgery on Monday night.

Surgeons were on Tuesday fighting to save Haines’ other leg, as the 65-year-old remained in a critical condition.

A 43-year-old Tarrawingee man alleged to have driven the Toyota LandCruiser was arrested at the scene. The alleged attacker is Brendan Nugent, Guardian Australia has confirmed.

Police were expected to interview the suspect on Tuesday, police said.

Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed authorities believed the attack was deliberate.

“Helen Haines represents the best of our political representatives,” the prime minister said on Tuesday afternoon.

“Kind, compassionate, a person of integrity, totally committed to strongly representing the people of that beautiful part of Victoria.”

The home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said witnesses alleged the driver completed a U-turn before the incident.

“What witnesses have described is the driver doing a U-turn to get into the car park and to ram Helen against a vehicle, then to reverse and do it a second time,” he told ABC radio.

“A bystander ran towards the scene, got the driver out of the vehicle and held the driver until police arrived.”

Ricky Jefferies, whose barbershop is next door to Haines’ office, ran from his shop to help after hearing the crash.

“I had no choice but to take him out of the car because it was the right and safest thing to do,” he told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Helen Haines is in a critical condition. Photograph: AAP Image via AP

People embrace after a vigil for Australian politician Helen Haines at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the northern regional city of Wangaratta. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Jefferies, who returned to work on Tuesday morning, alleged the driver had a knife on him. “He didn’t pull it out,” he said. “Basically just … took it out of his pocket and threw it away.”

Burke said: “I think every Australian is grateful for those moments when a hero like this runs towards the most dangerous place.”

The home affairs minister said the nation’s security agencies and police would be working through what more could have been done to prevent the alleged attack and to help keep others safe.

On Monday, Burke reported that there had been 1,067 reports of harassment or threats against high office holders in Australia in the last financial year, an increase from 951 the year before.

“We already knew that we needed to do more to be able to keep people in public office safe and we have been,” he said.

“While we don’t make public the dollar figures and the exact provision of security for obvious reasons … we had a very significant uplift in the budget.

“There is a direct line between the temperature of debate and things willing people will say, and then when people are willing to take action.”

Albanese has been joined by leaders and parliamentarians from across the country in calling for a calming of political discourse.

The mayor of Wangaratta, Irene Grant, expressed gratitude to Jefferies for stepping in to stop the man.

“I spoke to the barber this morning and he just shrugged his shoulders. He seemed to just take it in his stride. This was something that he had to do and he did it,” she said.

“He was extraordinarily modest about the very brave action that he took yesterday … he did an amazing job.”

Wangaratta, the rural city in which the incident occurred, is a tightknit community in north-east Victoria. At the last census it had a population of about 20,000 people, while the broader local government area had just under 30,000.

Haines was elected to federal parliament in 2019 and has been key to the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, as well as campaigning for rural health services, telecommunications access and pushing back on misuse of taxpayer funds, or pork barrelling. - Guardian