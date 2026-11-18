Ireland’s Sam Prendergast has been cleared to play in the Nations Championship against South Africa on Saturday after a disciplinary hearing cleared him of dangerous play.

The 23-year-old outhalf had been cited for an alleged hip-drop tackle on Peceli Yato during the win over Fiji on Saturday.

However, a disciplinary committee cleared him, with a statement released early on Wednesday morning reading: “The Committee unanimously determined that the player had, to the required standard, proved that the citing should be dismissed.”

More to follow...