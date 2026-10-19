Australian MP Helen Haines has critical injuries after being hit by car in ‘deliberate act’

Australian independent MP Helen Haines has been critically injured after being hit by a car in what prime minister Anthony Albanese called “a deliberate act” outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, in regional Victoria.

Albanese, confirmed on Monday that a man was in custody after the alleged attack on Haines that was now being investigated by the Australian federal police and a counterterror taskforce.

He said the motive for the alleged attack was not known, and would not comment on whether the suspect was known to police.

“Helen Haines is incredibly hard-working. She is fiercely intelligent, but most importantly, she’s just a thoroughly decent human being, full of integrity and respected right across the parliament, and from everyone who comes into contact with her, she is a well-loved member of her community, and this will come as an incredible shock to that community,” Albanese said.

He said he respected her integrity most of all.

“It doesn’t mean we always agree, but I always agree that her motives are good,” Albanese said.

“Our thoughts remain with Helen Haines at this very difficult time.”

In a statement, Victoria police said a 43-year-old man from Tarrawingee, about 10km from Wangaratta, was in custody and that a knife had allegedly been found in his car. They alleged he had been detained by a passerby when he exited the car.

The statement said the woman that was struck was in a critical condition.

“Police have arrested a man after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Wangaratta this afternoon.

“It is understood a white Toyota LandCruiser struck the 65-year-old woman outside an office on Murphy Street about 3.35pm.”

Police said that they were investigating as to whether it was an intentional act, and it was not known if “the parties are known to each other”.

Speaking at the scene, acting Supt Ashley Mason said it was being treated as an isolated incident.

He said that the bystanders who assisted in the arrest and with Haines should be commended for acting as they did when confronted with a “horrific tragic incident”.

It was a “dynamic incident” with an extensive crime scene, he said.

The prime minister and Victoria police said they were not aware of any recent direct threats to Haines.

Albanese later said on the ABC’s 7.30 programme that while he did not want to speculate on the motivation for the alleged attack, he had repeatedly warned “the temperature has increased in recent times” in relation to politics.

He had feared that would increase the risk of political violence occurring in Australia that had been seen in other western democracies.

Albanese, who became emotional at times during the interview, said he first was told that Haines had been injured in a car accident, before being informed it was allegedly a deliberate act.

“This wasn’t an accident,” he said.

The home affairs minister, Tony Burke, also said there had been an increase in threats towards politicians.

“The year before last, we had 951 reports of harassing and threatening behaviour against various high officeholders,” he said.

“The more recent financial year, that 951 has gone to 1,067.”

In a statement, Haines’s family confirmed that she had been injured and thanked bystanders for their assistance.

“This afternoon, our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta Electorate Office, and is receiving medical care,” they said in the statement.

“We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response.

“Our family, and Helen’s staff, will be making no further comment at this time, and ask that their privacy be respected by the public and media.

“Please keep Helen in your thoughts.”

Haines was airlifted to hospital in Melbourne.

The Victorian premier, Ben Carroll, said he knew the alleged attack would be devastating for the Wangaratta community and all those Haines represented.

“I am deeply appalled by this [alleged] violent attack on Helen Haines,” he said in a statement.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of all Victorians – are with Helen, her family, her friends, her colleagues and her community.”

The opposition leader, Angus Taylor, said the incident was a “shocking day for our nation”, and that political attacks cannot be normalised in Australia.

The Liberal leader said he was “deeply saddened and distressed” and was praying for Haines and her family.

“This is a shocking day for our nation ... Australians will be angry and appalled by the [alleged] attack on Helen outside her electorate office in Wangaratta,” he said in a statement on social media.

In a social media post, theNationals MP Michael McCormack said it was “such awful news”.

“Sending my love and best wishes to Helen Haines for a full and speedy recovery,” McCormack said.

Police were expected to release a statement regarding the incident on Monday night.

Haines has represented the electorate of Indi since 2019.

Asio has in recent years repeatedly warned about the rising threat of politically motivated violence.

“Political differences, political debates and political protests are essential parts of a healthy democracy,” Mike Burgess, the Asio director general, said in 2025.

“Unfortunately, here and overseas, levels of personal grievance and frustration are growing.

“Rightly or wrongly some Australians feel dispossessed, disaffected, disenfranchised ... many of the aggrieved do not necessarily espouse violent views, but may still see violence as a legitimate way to effect political or societal change.”

He added last year that although Australia’s terrorism threat level remained at probable, the system was not “designed for a situation like the one we now face”.

“We do know the environment is degrading and acts of politically motivated violence are becoming more likely than probable suggests,” he said.

“Just as climate change increases the likelihood of extreme weather but does not forecast specific storms, politically motivated violence, including acts of terrorism, is more likely even though we cannot predict a specific attack.” – Guardian