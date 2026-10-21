Australian MP Helen Haines has lost both legs after alleged attack

The Australian MP Helen Haines has lost both legs but remains in a stable condition, two days after an alleged targeted attack near her electorate office in north-east Victoria.

Haines, an independent MP, had been in a critical but stable condition after she was struck by a car in Wangaratta on Monday afternoon. Surgeons were trying to save her right leg on Tuesday, but both legs had to be amputated due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Her husband, Phil Haines, provided an update on his wife’s condition at Melbourne’s Alfred hospital late on Wednesday afternoon.

Composed and clear, he said his wife had survived a “horrendous incident” and faced a long road to recovery.

“The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she’s stable,” he said.

“That is the most important thing for our family. And I think when we reflect and talk about and think about Helen, the two most important parts of Helen for us as a family are her heart and her mind.

“Her heart is huge. She is a very compassionate, caring, loving person. Incredibly supportive of all around her – her family, her community, anybody she comes across. And her mind. She has the sharpest intellect.”

Phil Haines described his wife (65) as a fighter. The pair have been married for nearly 40 years and have three children and two grandchildren. He became emotional for a moment at the end of the statement, reflecting on his wife’s strength.

“She is a determined person who will do her best with our support and love to recover, and that is what we hope for,” he said.

Floral tributes outside the offices of Australian lawmaker Helen Haines. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images

“We are grateful at this stage that both her heart and her mind are in good shape.”

Haines asked for donations to Save the Children as his wife recovers. A special appeal has been launched by the charity.

Police allege Monday’s attack was targeted, and have charged Brendan Nugent with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the commonwealth offence of causing harm to a commonwealth public official.

Nugent faced Wangaratta magistrates court earlier on Wednesday.

Phil Haines was joined by the governor general, Sam Mostyn. Mostyn said she had relayed news of the incident to King Charles and praised Helen Haines’s work as a local representative, including her commitment to improving the standards of public discourse in Australia.

“This violent attack on a much loved and respected sitting member of our federal parliament must be a moment for us to pause and to choose to be better,” she said.

“We’ve got to hope that that beautiful heart, that beautiful mind will be strengthened every day by our support and our commitment to be more like Helen as part of this great democracy.”

Anthony Albanese and politicians from across federal parliament have expressed shock and anger at the alleged attack on Haines.

The incident has sparked calls for changes to politicians’ safety, with security services including the Australian federal police and Asio briefing MPs on the current landscape on Wednesday.

Speaking at a vigil in Wodonga on Wednesday evening, Cathy McGowan, who held the seat of Indi before Haines, paid tribute to her friend.

“There is another level of grief, different and deeper from the actual violence, from the sorrow, the shame and the hurt,” she said.

“It’s about Helen in her role as our elected representative. In attacking her, we intuit that this is an attack on our political system, on our democracy, and especially so for all the supporters who did the democracy work getting Helen elected.”

McGowan called for the upcoming Victorian state election campaign to be conducted in a positive and constructive way. Voters go to the polls next month.

The community could not let violence win, McGowan implored.

“That we ensure the legacy of this attack on Helen will be a stronger, more vibrant and effective democracy, and from a personal perspective, all candidates and especially women, know they can run for office and be safe.” - Guardian