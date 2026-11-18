Adam McSweeney (18), from Hazelwood Grove in Glanmire, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he later died. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are expected to begin a murder inquiry after they receive the results of a postmortem on the body of a teenager stabbed to death in Cork city

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is due to begin her examination on the body of the teenager at Cork University Hospital today. It is expected to confirm he died a violent death.

The teenager, who has been named locally as Adam McSweeney (18) from Hazelwood Grove in Glanmire, suffered a stab wound to the chest when he was attacked on Lower Glanmire Road.

McSweeney collapsed on the footpath outside the gates to Kent Railway Station at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics were quickly on the scene and McSweeney was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition, where he died later that afternoon.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the stabbing and began taking witness statements.

Later on Tuesday, gardaí arrested two teenagers – one aged 18 and one aged 16 – at a location in Cork city for questioning about the incident.

One teenager is being held at Mayfield Garda station and the other at Gurranabraher Garda station; they can be detained for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.