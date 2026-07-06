UN human rights council orders urgent inquiry into alleged abuses in Sudan

A Sudanese woman cooks inside a makeshift shelter at the al-Rahmaniyah camp for displaced people, near the city of El-Obeid in the South Kordofan region, on June 29th. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The UN Human Rights Council on Monday passed a motion ​condemning the escalating violence committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s El-Obeid and setting up an urgent inquiry into alleged abuses there.

Britain, which brought the motion alongside 14 other states, has previously warned of ​the risk of large-scale atrocities as the RSF massed forces around one of Sudan’s largest cities, a ⁠siege that recalls the takeover of El-Fashir in North Darfur last year.

“These horrors must ‌not ‌be ​repeated,” Britain’s human rights ambassador Eleanor Sanders told the body. Others, including South Africa’s ambassador Zaheer Laher, backed the move, calling the situation ⁠a “red alert as the Rapid ​Support Forces are drawing from the very same ​genocidal playbook they used in al-Fashir.”

The UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned on Friday that ‌a “catastrophe” was unfolding around El-Obeid and ​that his office had documented patterns of summary executions, abductions, torture and sexual violence in ⁠the surrounding region.

In the past, ⁠the RSF has ​denied such abuses in more than three years of civil war – saying the accounts have been manufactured by its enemies and making counter-accusations against them.

The motion was adopted by consensus although China disassociated itself from the decision, saying it did not support investigations that target individual countries without their backing.

Others said the motion should have done more to name actors they say are fuelling the conflict ‌by supplying weapons including drones, ⁠instead of merely alluding to “external support”.

“The council failed to fully seize the moment,” said African rights group Defend Defenders, referring to what it called sustai­ned sup­port ‌from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the RSF.

Sudan’s army-aligned government has also accused the UAE of arming the group, which has been ​fighting the Sudanese army in the civil war.

The UAE has ​repeatedly denied such accusations, though UN experts and US lawmakers have found evidence of UAE military support credible. – Reuters