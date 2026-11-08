Train collision in Egypt kills at least four people and inures 88

Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza, southern Cairo, on Sunday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Two ‌passenger trains collided some 76km south of Cairo on Sunday, killing ​at least four people and injuring 88, Egypt’s health ministry ​said.

The state railway authority said ⁠a train travelling from Giza ‌to ‌Fayoum ​hit the back of another heading ⁠from ​Cairo to Aswan, derailing several ​carriages.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ‌ordered a swift ​investigation and said anyone found ⁠negligent should ⁠be ​held accountable, according to a separate statement.

Emergency crews were clearing the wreckage to restore services on the Cairo-Upper Egypt ‌line, the ⁠railway authority said, without giving any indication of ‌how long this would take. – Reuters