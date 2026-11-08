Train collision in Egypt kills at least four people and inures 88

Two passenger trains collided some 76km south of Cairo on Sunday, killing at least four people and injuring 88, Egypt’s health ministry said.
The state railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum hit the back of another heading from Cairo to Aswan, derailing several carriages.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered a swift investigation and said anyone found negligent should be held accountable, according to a separate statement.
Emergency crews were clearing the wreckage to restore services on the Cairo-Upper Egypt line, the railway authority said, without giving any indication of how long this would take. – Reuters