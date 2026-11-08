Africa

Train collision in Egypt kills at least four people and inures 88

One service ran into the back of the other causing several carriages to derail 76km south of Cairo

Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza, southern Cairo, on Sunday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza, southern Cairo, on Sunday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Sun Nov 08 2026 - 15:221 MIN READ

Two ‌passenger trains collided some 76km south of Cairo on Sunday, killing ​at least four people and injuring 88, Egypt’s health ministry ​said.

The state railway authority said ⁠a train travelling from Giza ‌to ‌Fayoum ​hit the back of another heading ⁠from ​Cairo to Aswan, derailing several ​carriages.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ‌ordered a swift ​investigation and said anyone found ⁠negligent should ⁠be ​held accountable, according to a separate statement.

Emergency crews were clearing the wreckage to restore services on the Cairo-Upper Egypt ‌line, the ⁠railway authority said, without giving any indication of ‌how long this would take. – Reuters

Onlookers stand on top of the derailed carriages. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Onlookers stand on top of the derailed carriages. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

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