The Kenyan slum fighting back against poverty tourism

Tourists travelling to Kenya typically come for wildlife safaris or for coastal resorts overlooking the Indian Ocean. But every week, small groups of tourists passing through Nairobi visit Kibera, a large and bustling slum on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital.

Many people in Kibera live in one-room huts made of mud walls and corrugated iron roofs while often surviving on less than €60 a month through casual labour. Several travel companies now offer tours of the impoverished neighbourhood ranging from €25-€85 per person.

One Sunday morning, The Irish Times attended a tour with Kibera native Collins Wasonga. He receives a guide fee from a particular tour company and says the money helps fund a local NGO he runs, which we visit during the tour. Wasonga says that despite the relatively high ticket prices, other tour companies often don’t pay a fee to guides in Kibera, but instead leave them to rely on tips from tourists.

Wasonga says his tours tend to attract African American, Caribbean and Japanese tourists. He describes how a Spanish family recently took part in the tour to show their children “what life is really like”. In some cases, tourists, unprepared for the smell and polluted alleyways that are common across Kibera, leave early – sometimes after only a few minutes, says Wasonga.

During the tour, we visited the one-room home of the Adiambo family. A British woman who took part on Wasonga’s tour now pays €25 a month for the family’s rent. Despite lacking running water and electricity, the room is a significant improvement on the tent they previously lived in by the polluted river that flows through Kibera, says Dolene Adiambo (29). “My children used to get sick all the time,” she says.

Collins Wasonga leads tours of Kibera. Photograph: Hannah McCarthy

There are few places for tourists to spend money in Kibera. Elizabeth Akinye (56) is part of a collective of HIV-positive women who came together two decades ago to establish a craft store offering souvenirs to tourists visiting Kibera. “We bought beads and we started doing beadwork,” she says.

But Akinye says tourists increasingly come into her store, take photographs and leave without buying anything. In some cases they have been warned by hotels not to bring cash, but in other cases photographs have replaced a physical souvenir for tourists.

Charles Nelson, an urban planning researcher, says tours “do well in challenging the stereotypes by allowing visitors to encounter Kibera through the people who actually live there rather than through the numerous external narratives”.

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But he says “the concern is when the neighbourhood becomes a consumerist object” and that tourism can become “an extractive model” for foreign visitors to “come in, take lovely ‘close-up’ photographs, hear stories of poverty, and then leave without any meaningful economic value returning to them, or without the residents having any control over how their own narrative is being used outside their community”.

He says: “There’s also a question regarding their dignity. It feels illegal for people to become attractions simply because of the conditions in which they live.”

Many people in Kibera live in one-room huts made of mud walls and corrugated iron roofs. Photograph: Hannah McCarthy

Patrick Othieno, the co-founder of Kibera Arts District in Nairobi. Photograph: Hannah McCarthy.

Kibera Arts District is an urban renewal project designed to improve the lives of residents by developing art as a sustainable economic stream, while creating a more respectful way for tourists to visit the neighbourhood. The district occupies several places – galleries, a glass workshop and an artist’s residence – along one long street in Kibera.

On Saturday afternoons, Patrick Othieno (38), the co-founder of the district, typically leads art tours along the street. “There’s been an effort to use art to regenerate Kibera, which had some quite negative associations for a long time with crime,” he says, adding that the district is inspired by the Bauhaus movement in Germany, which encouraged collaboration between artists and craftspeople to bring more thoughtful design to mass production.

In the glass workshop on the street, Gerald Muriithi (36) crushes old Guinness and Jameson bottles before melting the glass shards in a furnace and turning them into glassware that is sold at the Nobody Owns Me galley down the street.

A light amber shade is achieved by using a mix of 10 per cent dark Guinness bottles and 90 per cent clear glass. “If we want it to be a little darker, we will reduce the percentage to get this one,” says Othieno, holding a glass with a darker shade.

Gerald Muriithi in the Kibera glass workshop. Photograph: Hannah McCarthy

Cecilie Sachs Olsen, a British Academy postdoctoral research fellow at Royal Holloway, University of London, has written that “all too often, strategies for urban regeneration seem to focus on improving a place’s image, instead of the lives of its residents”.

The founders of the arts district say the street hosting the arts used to have a high crime rate and low levels of business occupancy. Now the street is cleaner, paved and lit at night by solar lamps – the first solar initiative on a street in Kibera.

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“A long time ago it was really muddy when it rained, but now we have roads,” says one shop owner. “Even the Ubers are now going into the community, picking people up.”

After working on a mural in Kibera in 2023, artist Santana Sino (27) moved to the impoverished neighbourhood full time and opened a studio. He quickly began working on events and programmes. “Me being here is more valuable to the community and also to myself, because I get to share more and also learn more from the young kids, from the young artists who are around me,” says Sino.

At the small single-room art school on the street, Hillary Ngala is standing by a canvas, working on a new painting. The 15-year-old artist cites his inspirations as the baroque painter Caravaggio and the Kenyan artist Edgar Kengare. On the canvas are Ngala’s first paint strokes, depicting a man crouching in the wild bush.

“For me, it just reminded me of how Kibera was in the past,” says Ngala. “You could find people going to the bush [for food] and helping themselves.”

– Hannah McCarthy’s reporting was supported by the Simon Cumbers Media Fund