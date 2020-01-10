Niall Quinn rules out FAI chief role but offers to help in recovery

Appointment of independent directors evidence FAI on right road again, says Quinn

Niall Quinn said he is open to a voluntary role with the FAI. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Niall Quinn said he is open to a voluntary role with the FAI. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

Niall Quinn will not be the FAI’s next chief executive, the former Republic of Ireland international has said, but he would be more than happy to play some part in the organisation’s recovery.

He said the tone of the organisation’s recently reconvened agm in Citywest, and the appointment this week of three independent directors, was firm evidence that the association is on the right road again.

The 53-year-old is close to Roy Barrett whose appointment to the role of chair of the association’s board on Wednesday night Mr Quinn described as “outstanding”. The managing director of stockbroking firm Goodbody had been a member of the group assembled by Mr Quinn last year with the intention of taking a role in the governance of the game here.

He said he believes that Mr Barrett and the other two directors appointed, Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce, “will bring skill sets to the association that it has missed”. Mr Barrett “is thoroughly qualified to do such a big job,” he said, but his own skill set is not ideally suited to overseeing the large-scale restructuring that is required at Abbotstown.

Credibility

The Dubliner said he is open to a voluntary role, however, possibly working on the restoration of the association’s credibility with stakeholders like sponsors, the Government and its various affiliates.

“I got very disillusioned after Trim [the first part of the agm, held in July] and I thought maybe the governance review group hadn’t gone far enough,” he said, at Thursday’s launch of the new Virgin Media schedule. “But as things have transpired, the game itself appears to have attempted to cleanse itself.

“The mood [at the reconvened agm in Citywest two weeks ago] was one of ‘we’ve had enough of the old way’, and that was great. I think that was a relief to us all. And then to see Roy and two ladies come in . . . We’re still technically insolvent [but] it feels like it is a turning point. What can be achieved now can only be achieved through very hard work and very skilled organisational processes etc, but the right people are there now to do that.”

He said it felt as if the FAI had “got a chance now”.

Euro play-offs

“The hope would be in the first instance that maybe things will go well in this meeting [between Government and Uefa on Tuesday] next week and that will see jobs protected.”

Beyond that, he suggested, “a CEO that’s diligently working with his sleeves rolled up as opposed to talking about it, is where we need to go”.

“I have said that all along that I would love to help out but this doesn’t need what I can offer as a CEO.”

Mr Quinn suggested that the current crisis at the association has greatly added to the importance of the Irish team’s Euro play-off games in March.

“I just think a new government will be in situ by then and there’s nothing that demonstrates the importance of our team like the team doing well or qualifying for a tournament because you see then what it means to the country.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.