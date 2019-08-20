Daniel Carr hits back at Stephen Bradley for ‘bigger’ than the club remark

He moved to Cypriot club Apollon Limassol after impressing in European games

Daniel Carr celebrates scoring a goal for Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Former Shamrock Rovers striker Daniel Carr has rejected a claim by Stephen Bradley that he thought he was “bigger” than the club, with the 25 year-old describing the manager’s comment as “a load of b*ll*cks”.

Carr completed a move to Cypriot club Apollon Limassol on Monday after having impressed in a couple of Rovers’ European games in recent weeks and Bradley said that he had been happy to see the player go because of what he suggested was a poor attitude.

“He just didn’t fit where we were going as a club,” Bradley told RTE. “When representatives tell you that maybe his heart is not in playing for Shamrock Rovers, he’s not the right fit for you.

“People maybe think we needed to sell but we didn’t like what we heard, this club and this team and what we’re doing and what we’re building is bigger than any individual.

“If people don’t want to be part of it, no problem, we’ll shake their hand and let them walk away. That was the case with Dan. You don’t want people who are in the mindset of not being with the team and not being in the group.

“This club is a special club and it’s bigger than any one individual and unfortunately, that individual just felt he was a little bit bigger than us.”

The interview was broadcast in a sport bulletin on Morning Ireland and Carr responded on Twitter with: “What a load of b*ll*cks! Never once thought I was bigger than this club that gave me so much! Always gave my all for the club and will always be a part of me! Very untrue and disrespectful!!!”

