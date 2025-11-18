US House votes almost unanimously in favour of Bill demanding release of all Epstein files

Abuse survivors speak during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington DC on Tuesday. Photograph: Luke Johnson/EPA

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a Bill demanding that the justice department release all files related to its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, convicted sex offender. The finally tally was 427-1, with five members not voting.

Cheers rang out in the chamber, when the gavel banged the vote closed.

Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a staunch ally of US president Donald Trump, was the sole House member to vote against the measure.

The near-unanimous vote was the culmination of a months-long effort led by a bipartisan group of house members that initially faced deep opposition from the president and house leadership. But as it became clear the house speaker Mike Johnston’s manoeuvring to prevent a vote on the petition would not succeed, Mr Trump reversed course and threw his support behind the effort.

The Bill next moves to the US Senate. If it is approved by the upper chamber, it would then go to Mr Trump for his signature. Mr Trump told reporters on Monday he would sign the legislation if it reached his desk.

Democrats, as well as the bill’s bipartisan sponsors, have called on Mr Trump not to wait for Congress to act and instead to order the justice department to release the files, which he has the power to do.

The vote was cast by the lower house of the US government on resolution 4405, the Esptein Files Transparency Act, which states it would “require the [US] Attorney General to release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein, and for other purposes”. – Guardian

More to follow ...