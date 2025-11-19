Dundalk IT to get university college status after agreeing merger with Queen’s of Belfast

Dundalk Institute of Technology will become a university college from next September. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Dundalk Institute of Technology (IT) is to become a university college following agreement of a merger with Queen’s University Belfast. It has been praised as a “landmark” development for educational collaboration between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The announcement was made on Tuesday after formal approval of the partnership by the two institutions, with the aim that the new university college will become fully operational for the start of the 2026 academic year.

Students enrolling at the Co Louth campus next September will graduate with a Queen’s degree or postgraduate qualification. They will receive the same standard of education and award as those studying in Belfast, according to Queen’s.

Dundalk IT institution will continue to play a “vital role” as part of the technological sector in the Republic and deliver “essential educational provisions such as apprenticeships”.

The development comes two years after concerns were raised about the financial sustainability of the institute when it emerged it was running at a €1.5 million deficit.

More than 500 staff are employed at Dundalk IT. It has around 6,450 full-time and part-time students enrolled across four schools in business and humanities, health and science, engineering, and informatics and creative arts.

It is one of only two third-level institutes in the country that is not part of a technological university, Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology being the other.

Announcing the partnership, Queen’s said it will “catalyse economic and social development within the Dublin-Belfast corridor”.

Work to establish a joint research and innovation “hub” is among its plans, with proposed projects in health and life sciences as well as energy and sustainability.

High-quality undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the northeast will also be expanded.

Dr Diarmuid O’Callaghan, president of the institute, said the collaboration could be of significant benefit for the region.

“The combined strengths of this relationship will enhance educational opportunities, and research and innovation, in our communities from Dundalk to Belfast and far beyond,” he said.

Queen’s president and vice-chancellor, Prof Ian Greer, described the development as “hugely significant and exciting”.

A formal agreement will be signed next month in what is the first all-island arrangement of its kind.

James Lawless, Minister for Further and Higher Education, welcomed the announcement as a “landmark initiative with the potential to strengthen and advance higher education across the island”.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said it marked a major step in collaboration between both jurisdictions.

“Strengthening academic links across the island will expand opportunities for student and researcher mobility, foster innovation and further support delivery of regional balance,” she added. “By investing in shared knowledge and talent, both institutions are shaping a future where excellence thrives through co-operation.”