Longer wait time for Irish citizenship under consideration as UK overhauls asylum system

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said he is 'committed to ensuring that Ireland is not viewed more favourably than the UK by those seeking to claim asylum'. Photograph: Conor O Mearain/PA Wire

The Coalition is considering longer wait times for citizenship for those with refugee status and tighter rules on family reunification for migrants.

As the UK published firmer immigration policies on Monday, the Coalition signalled it will adjust its own approach in response if necessary.

Senior Government figures believe a harder line from Britain risks driving more people to seek international protection here.

Coalition leaders were briefed on Monday about separate plans – already in train before the UK moves – to overhaul the Irish system.

These include consideration of a plan to increase the period after which someone with refugee status can apply for naturalisation from three years to a standard five-year residency.

Alongside this, stricter criteria are being considered for family reunification – when relatives join somebody who has permission to be in the State – which the Government believes will reduce the numbers arriving under the policy.

Reforms are being considered for family reunification for people granted international protection, and also for those from outside the European Economic Area who have arrived in the State through various legal pathways.

Changes to income thresholds related to the process are also being considered. Those with international protection status will have to be self-sufficient and not owe accommodation costs.

Application fees for the naturalisation process may also increase. A proposal is expected to come to Cabinet soon.

The moves come after UK home secretary Shabana Mahmood published a set of new policies on Monday, under which newly-arrived asylum seekers will no longer qualify for an indefinite right to stay, while existing cases will be reviewed after 2½ years and people will be sent back to their countries, if those countries are then deemed safe.

In a statement on Monday evening, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said he is reviewing the changes and is “committed to ensuring that Ireland is not viewed more favourably than the UK by those seeking to claim asylum”.

Any necessary changes arising from the UK’s change of policy can be included in an international protection Bill coming later this year, he said.

Government figures believe the UK reforms may accelerate numbers coming here via Britain. They believe Ireland may have to tighten procedures or indeed move ahead of the UK.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said on Monday that the Common Travel Area “was never intended to play a role in terms of asylum seekers”.