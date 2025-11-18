Man (20s) who survived fatal Louth crash that killed five discharged from hospital

From left: Chloe McGee (23), Shay Duffy (21), Dylan Commins (23), Alan McCluskey (23) and Chloe Hipson (21). Photograph: The Irish Times/Montage of handout imagery from An Garda Síochána

The sole survivor of the Co Louth car crash that killed five young people on Saturday has been discharged from hospital.

The man, who has not been named and who is aged in his 20s, was released from hospital after being treated for his injuries. The remains of the deceased have all been released to their families.

The Volkswagen Golf in which he was travelling collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser shortly after 9pm.

Chloe McGee (23) and Shay Duffy (21) from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan; Alan McCluskey (23) from Drumconrath, Co Meath; Dylan Commins (23) from Ardee, Co Louth; and Chloe Hipson (21) from Lanarkshire, Scotland, who was living in Carrickmacross, all died in the crash.

Postmortem examinations of the deceased have now been completed.

The two occupants of the Toyota Landcruiser, a man and a woman both aged in their 20s, remain in hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A vigil is to be held at Drumconrath GAA club in Co Meath at 7pm on Tuesday.

In a statement online, Drumconrath GAA club said: “Sadness surrounds our community, and heavy hearts are felt by all ... All are welcome to join us as we stand together in support and solidarity.”

A book of condolences has been opened by Louth County Council at the Civic Offices in Ardee, the County Hall in Dundalk, the Town Hall in Dundalk and the Civic Offices in Drogheda. An online book of condolences is also available.

Louth County Council said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and communities affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has also opened a book of condolences for students to sign.

Ms Hipson, originally from Lanarkshire in Scotland and was living in Carrickmacross, was in her second year at DkIT, where she studied quantity surveying.

Mr Duffy was a former student of DkIT, where he had recently completed phase six of his plumbing apprenticeship.

Dr Diarmuid O’Callaghan, president, said “The DkIT community is heartbroken to learn of the tragic news of the deaths of five young people which occurred outside Dundalk on Saturday night ... Many of those involved in this tragedy have deep ties to the DkIT community.”

The turning on of the Christmas lights in Carrickmacross, which was due to take place on Friday, has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 29th, as a mark of respect.

Ardee Rugby Club has postponed all club activities this week as a mark of respect for Mr McCluskey, who played with the club.

A large number of schools, clubs, organisations and people have offered their condolences online in the surrounding towns and counties.

President Catherine Connolly said she was “deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of five precious young lives in Louth.”

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said he was “numbed and shocked at the horrific road crash”.

Gardaí are conducting an investigation that is focusing on the cause of the collision and the road conditions at the time.

An incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda station and investigators are appealing for people who were on the L3168 road between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Saturday to come forward with any relevant information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.