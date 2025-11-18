Argentina judge fired after causing mistrial in case over Maradona’s death

Diego Maradona pictured in 2019, the year before his death. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

An Argentinian judge has been fired after causing a mistrial in the negligence case against the late football legend Diego Maradona’s medical team due to her involvement in a documentary about the case.

A special panel of judges, lawyers and provincial legislators dismissed Julieta Makintach (48) from her post and disqualified her from holding any other judicial position in the future.

Makintach was one of three judges in the now-annulled trial that followed Maradona’s death in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot after decades of battling cocaine and alcohol addictions.

Makintach recused herself after it emerged she had been interviewed for a miniseries about the case, potentially breaking a string of ethics rules.

Makintach had denied participating in, or authorising, any filming for a documentary about the case, but footage shared in Argentinian media showed her being interviewed by a film crew.

Prosecutors also allege the judge allowed the film crew unauthorised access to the courthouse on a Sunday, two days before the trial began.

According to prosecutors, the footage was shot without the knowledge of the other judges, Maradona’s family, or the defendants.

Maradona died on November 25th, 2020, aged 60, of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema two weeks after the surgery. He was found dead in his bed by a day nurse.

Maradona’s medical team is on trial over the conditions of his convalescence at a private home.

Prosecutors have described the football icon’s care in his last days as grossly negligent.

The defendants risk prison terms between eight and 25 years if convicted of “homicide with possible intent” – pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death.

The case so far has focused on the decision by Maradona’s doctors to allow him to recuperate at home with minimal supervision and medical equipment, instead of a medical facility. – The Guardian