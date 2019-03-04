Ken Early: We’re at the dawn of a new golden age of football conspiracy theory
Video assistant referee could further undermine soccer's integrity
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi argues with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos during the El Clásico match between the sides on Saturday night. Photo: Curto de la Torre/Getty Images
Last week, in a video interview with Copa90, Jurgen Klopp allowed himself a little jibe at the expense of Everton: “We have 330 million people who love Liverpool, fans all over the world, they will watch [the Merseyside derby] - and a few Evertonians will watch as well...”
“That makes about 6.7 billion Everton fans who’ll be watching then” was the gist of a common riposte, reflecting the internet’s broad consensus that nobody apart from Liverpool fans wants to see Liverpool win the league.