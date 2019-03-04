Last week, in a video interview with Copa90, Jurgen Klopp allowed himself a little jibe at the expense of Everton: “We have 330 million people who love Liverpool, fans all over the world, they will watch [the Merseyside derby] - and a few Evertonians will watch as well...”

“That makes about 6.7 billion Everton fans who’ll be watching then” was the gist of a common riposte, reflecting the internet’s broad consensus that nobody apart from Liverpool fans wants to see Liverpool win the league.