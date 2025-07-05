Mikey Johnston to make surprise move to Brazil to join Flamengo - reports

Mikey Johnston will make the move from West Bromwich Albion to Brazilian side Flamengo, according to local media in England.

He is expected to join the side for about £5 million, according to the Express and Star. The winger scored two goals in 40 Championship games for the West Midlands team last season, and has 15 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Flamengo are one of the biggest teams in Brazil and recently beat Chelsea in the group stage of the Club World Cup. He would link up with players such as former Ballon d’Or nominee Jorginho and former Juventus player Alex Sandro.

Johnston would join a growing Irish contingent playing football outside Ireland and Britain, with the likes of Troy Parrott, Festy Ebosele and Callum O’Dowda plying their trade in continental Europe.