No place for Neymar in Fifa player of the year shortlist

The England captain Harry Kane and national team coach Gareth Southgate have been shortlisted for Fifa’s player and coach of the year awards, after guiding the nation to a first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

Kane, who won the Golden Boot at Russia 2018 after scoring six goals, joins last year’s winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on a 10-man shortlist, but Neymar is controversially left out.

Other Premier League players to be included are Belgium duo Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, along with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

France’s victorious World Cup team is also well represented, with Kylian Mbappé, defender Raphaël Varane and forward Antoine Griezmann all included, as is Croatia captain Luka Modric.

Southgate has strong competition in the coach of the year category with victorious France manager Didier Deschamps, Zlatko Dalic, the coach of World Cup runners-up Croatia and Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane among the contenders.

Jürgen Klopp also picks up a nomination after Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final, as does Pep Guardiola after Manchester City’s Premier League title success.

Men’s player shortlist: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid and France), Eden Hazard (Chelsea and Belgium), Harry Kane (Tottenham and England), Kylian Mbappé (Paris St-Germain and France), Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina), Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid and France)

Women’s player shortlist: Lucy Bronze (Lyon and England), Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg and Denmark), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon and Norway), Amandine Henry (Lyon and France), Sam Kerr (Perth Glory and Australia), Saki Kumagai (Lyon and Japan), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon and Germany), Marta (Orlando Pride and Brazil), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign and USA), Wendie Renard (Lyon and France)

Men’s coach shortlist: Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus), Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia), Zlatko Dalic (Croatia), Didier Deschamps (France), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool), Roberto Martínez (Belgium), Diego Simeone (Atlético Madrid), Gareth Southgate (England), Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Women’s coach shortlist: Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Stephan Lerch (VfL Wolfsburg), Mark Parsons (Portland Thorns), Reynald Pedros (Lyon), Alen Stajcic (Australia), Asako Takakura (Japan), Vadão (Brazil), Jorge Vilda (Spain), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)