Cork City will face Celtic or Rosenborg in Europa League

Cork City could be facing into a huge Europa League third qualifying round tie with Celtic if the Scottish side fail to beat Rosenborg in their Champions League qualifier.

Cork were knocked out of the Champions League by Legia Warsaw last week, meaning they automatically go into the third stage of qualifying for the Europa League.

After Celtic beat Alashkert 6-0 on aggregate in their first Champions League qualifier they now meet Norweigan side Rosenborg in the second qualifying round with the loser set to take on Cork.

The Irish side will play the first leg at home on August 9th before travelling for the second leg on August 16th although these fixtures are subject to change.

If Celtic do manage to beat Rosenborg they’ll face Greek side AEK Athens in the third qualifying round.

Dundalk are the only other Irish side still in Europe after they overcame Levadia Tallinn in their Europa League first round qualifier last week and they will now meet AEK Larnica over two legs this Thursday and the following Thursday for the chance to join Cork in the next round.

If the Lilywhites do get through they will face either Dutch giants Ajax or Sturm Graz of Austria.