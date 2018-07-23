Cork City will face Celtic or Rosenborg in Europa League

John Caulfield’s side could take on Celtic if Brendan Rodgers’ men lose to Rosenborg
Cork City manager John Caulfield ahead of the game against Legia Warsaw last week. Photo: Tomasz Jastrzebowski /Inpho

Cork City manager John Caulfield ahead of the game against Legia Warsaw last week. Photo: Tomasz Jastrzebowski /Inpho

 

Cork City could be facing into a huge Europa League third qualifying round tie with Celtic if the Scottish side fail to beat Rosenborg in their Champions League qualifier.

Cork were knocked out of the Champions League by Legia Warsaw last week, meaning they automatically go into the third stage of qualifying for the Europa League.

After Celtic beat Alashkert 6-0 on aggregate in their first Champions League qualifier they now meet Norweigan side Rosenborg in the second qualifying round with the loser set to take on Cork.

The Irish side will play the first leg at home on August 9th before travelling for the second leg on August 16th although these fixtures are subject to change.

If Celtic do manage to beat Rosenborg they’ll face Greek side AEK Athens in the third qualifying round.

Dundalk are the only other Irish side still in Europe after they overcame Levadia Tallinn in their Europa League first round qualifier last week and they will now meet AEK Larnica over two legs this Thursday and the following Thursday for the chance to join Cork in the next round.

If the Lilywhites do get through they will face either Dutch giants Ajax or Sturm Graz of Austria.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.