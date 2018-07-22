James McClean completes move to Stoke City

Stoke have signed winger James McClean from West Brom for an initial £5 million (€5.6 million).

Republic of Ireland international McClean, 29, has agreed a four-year deal with Stoke, who confirmed the transfer fee could reach £6 million.

“The Potters have paid an initial £5 million for the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland winger, although the fee could rise to £6 million with add-ons,” the Championship club said on their official website.

“McClean has signed a four-year contract and follows Peter Etebo, Benik Afobe and Adam Federici in checking-in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2018/19 season.”

McClean, who has made 59 senior appearances for the Republic of Ireland, arrived in England in 2011 when Sunderland signed him from Derry City.

He moved on to Wigan two years later and West Brom paid £1.5 millioin to take him to The Hawthorns in August 2015.

“James is a player I’ve admired for a long time,” said Stoke boss Gary Rowett. “Every time I’ve watched him play I’ve always been impressed by how hard he worked.

“I’ve spoken to lads who have played with him before, the likes of Darren Fletcher, and they have all said that he’s a great guy to have around the dressing room and he’s really popular with his team-mates.”

Both Stoke and West Brom were relegated to the Championship last season.