Dembele to miss Celtic’s Champions League qualifier

Moussa Dembele has been ruled out of Celtic’s Champions League second round qualifier against Rosenborg with a hamstring problem which will keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Fellow French striker Odsonne Edouard has shrugged off a knee injury ahead of the first leg at Parkhead on Wednesday night but defender Jozo Simunovic is suspended after being sent off against Alashkert last week.

Leigh Griffiths and Jonny Hayes (both thigh) will return to training on Thursday, while Mikael Lustig will not be involved and defender Marvin Compper remains injured. Tom Rogic and Cristian Gamboa are in back in contention after the World Cup but Dedryck Boyata remains absent.