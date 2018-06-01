Group C: Peru return to the big time after 36-year hiatus

Who are they?

After 36 years, Peru have made it back to the World Cup – the longest absence of any nation present at this summer’s tournament. However Los Incas head to Russia without their captain and star payer Paulo Guerrero. The 34-year-old was banned for a year after testing positive for cocaine last October – but this was subsequently halved by Fifa’s appeals committee, freeing him to lead his side. But, the World Anti-Doping Agency then appealed to CAS, who handed the former Bayern Munich striker a 14-month suspension. This is despite CAS acknowledging Guerrero hadn’t deliberately tried to enhance his performance – instead failing a drugs test after drinking a cup of tea made from coca leaves.

One bad brew later and Peru are preparing for the World Cup without their skipper. As a result, there will be a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Lokomotiv Moscow’s Jefferson Farfán, who will be his side’s top scorer in Russia with 24 goals from 81 caps. Ricardo Gareca’s side are now unbeaten in 12 – their last defeat coming against Brazil 18 months ago. Peru have a good age profile, with a number of grizzled veterans complemented by a core of players in their early and mid-20s. Gareca will employ a direct style built on a solid defence, and they will fancy their chances of qualifying for the knockouts on the back of results against Australia and France.

World Cup moment

In 1970 Peru made it to the quarter-finals, after beating Bulgaria and Morocco in the group stages and qualifying second behind West Germany. However, they bumped into Brazil – who were a fairly handy outfit – in the last-eight, and lost 4-2.

How did they get here?

Peru’s qualification campaign started slowly – they picked up just four points from their opening seven games – but a defeat in La Paz was later overturned after Bolivia were penalised for fielding an ineligible player. Peru finished strongly with important wins in Paraguay and Ecuador before a draw with Colombia saw them finish fifth and earn a place in the playoffs. A 2-0 win over New Zealand in Lima booked their place in Russia.

The gaffer

Ricardo Gareca took over in February 2015 before steering Peru to the semi-finals of the Copa America later that year. The Argentinean then masterminded a first World Cup appearance for 36 years.

Peru manager Ricardo Gareca. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty

The main man

In the absence of Guerrero, the onus will be on the experienced Jefferson Farfán to provide goals and nous this summer. Farfán helped Lokomotiv Moscow to the Russian title this season – their first for 13 years.

The one to watch

Sau Paulo’s diminutive attacking midfielder Christian Cueva can provide the guile to open up opposition defences.

The verdict

The game against Denmark is likely to decide who escapes from Group C with France – the Danes seem to have the upper hand on paper.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Gallese (Veracruz-MEX), Carlos Caceda (Veracruz-MEX) and Jose Carvallo (UTC).

Defenders: Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Advincula (Lobos BUAP-Mexico), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Alberto Rodriguez (Junior-Colombia), Christian Ramos (Veracruz-Mexico), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla-Mexico), Luis Abram (Velez Sarsfield-Argentina) and Miguel Trauco (Flamengo-Brazil).

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Pedro Aquino (Lobos BUAP), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Sergio Pena (Granadan), Edison Flores (Aalborgk), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria de Guimaraes), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Andre Carrillo (Watford).

Forwards: Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia).