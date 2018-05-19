Rovers return a point apiece at The Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers 0 Shamrock Rovers 0

Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers shared the spoils at The Showgrounds in a scoreless yet entertaining contest. The result moves Sligo up to eighth place, from ninth, although Rovers should have won based on goalscoring chances.

Sligo, looking to put a halt to a barren run of three consecutive losses in the top flight, worked hard to stifle Rovers in an opening half.

It was the visitors, who included Republic of Ireland squad member Graham Burke, who created the best chances of the first period, both for Dan Carr. The striker’s 23rd-minute shot was superbly put out for a corner by Sligo goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney and Carr later side-footed wide just before half-time after Ronan Finn adroitly created the chance.

There was a similar pattern to the second half. A duel emerged between Beeney and Rovers playmaker Finn, who had three efforts thwarted by Sligo’s custodian. Sligo didn’t trouble Rovers net-minder Tomer Chencinski.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Waters, Mahon, Callan-McFadden, Donelon; Boylan (Wixted, 76 mins), McCabe, Keaney, McAleer; Morrison (Cawley, 64 mins); Morgan (Moorhouse, 56 mins).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Chencinski; Boyle, Lopes, Grace, Gilchrist, Byrne; A Bolger (Bone, h/t), G Bolger (Miele, 78 mins), Finn; Carr, Burke (Dillon, 88 mins).

Referee: Derek Tomney