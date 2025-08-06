US

Casualties reported in active shooter incident at US army base

Fort Stewart US army base in Georgia has been put on lockdown

The entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia. Photograph: Staff Sgt Daniel Guerrero/US army via AP
An active shooter incident at the Fort Stewart US army base in Georgia has resulted in casualties, authorities said, and the base has been put on lockdown.

“The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene,” Fort Stewart said in a Facebook post, adding the incident happened in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area and that casualties had been reported.

No further information was immediately available, including the number of casualties and their severity. A spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said the agency was assisting in the response at Fort Stewart but referred all questions to the US army.

Governor Brian Kemp wrote on X that he and his family were “saddened by today’s tragedy” at the base.

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” he added.

Fort Stewart is about 362km (225 miles) southeast of Atlanta and 64km (40 miles) southwest of Savannah. - Reuters

