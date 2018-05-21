Radja Nainggolan left out of Belgium World Cup squad

Roma midfielder not selected by Roberto Martinez ahead of departure for Russia
Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been left out of the squad for the World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been left out of the Belgium squad for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old’s omission from the initial 28-man group for the tournament in Russia was the major talking point from Roberto Martinez’s selection.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January before an ankle ligament injury curtailed his season, has been included.

Batshuayi is one of 15 England-based players in the squad, along with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet, Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke, Watford’s Christian Kabasele, West Brom’s Nacer Chadli and Matz Sels, who is on loan at Anderlecht from Newcastle.

Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata is also in the squad, which will be trimmed to a final 23 by June 4th.

Belgium are in the same group as England at the World Cup, along with Tunisia and Panama.

They meet Gareth Southgate’s side in their final group game on June 28th in Kaliningrad.

