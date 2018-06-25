Aspas earns Spain top spot in Group B after dramatic Morocco draw

Spanish come from behind twice in Kaliningrad to set up last-16 clash with Russia
Iago Aspas scores Spain’s second aganist Morocco - which secured top spot in Group B. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Iago Aspas scores Spain’s second aganist Morocco - which secured top spot in Group B. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

 

Spain 2 Morocco 2

Spain will face hosts Russia in the last 16 of the World Cup after finishing top of Group B following a dramatic 2-2 draw with already-eliminated Morocco in Kaliningrad.

Spain, 2-1 down thanks to Morocco substitute Youssef En-Nesyri’s 81st minute header, were set to finish second and therefore take on Uruguay in the next round.

Their substitute Iago Aspas then flicked the ball into the net in the dying seconds and saw that the flag was up for offside — but the goal was subsequently given following a VAR review.

Youssef En-Nesyri puts Morocco 2-1 up aginast Spain. Photograph: Armando Babani/EPA
Youssef En-Nesyri puts Morocco 2-1 up aginast Spain. Photograph: Armando Babani/EPA

Spain had gone 1-0 down in the 14th minute when Khalid Boutaib punished a mix-up between Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos, before drawing level five minutes later through Isco’s strike.

While Fernando Hierro’s side — who survived a scare 10 minutes after the break as Nordin Amrabat’s strike hit the woodwork — snatched a point, Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Iran thanks to a late goal by their opponents.

Isco celebrates scoring Spain’s first goal against Morocco. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP
Isco celebrates scoring Spain’s first goal against Morocco. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP

It leaves Spain and Portugal level on five points each in first and second place, with goals scored putting the former ahead, and the latter set to face Group A winners Uruguay in the next round.

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Thiago (Asensio 74); Silva (Rodrigo 84), Isco, Iniesta; Costa (Aspas 74).

Morocco: Mohamedi; Dirar, da Costa, Saiss, Hakimi; El Ahmadi, Boussoufa; Nordin Amrabat, Belhanda (Fajr 63), Ziyech (Bouhaddouz 85), Boutaib (En-Nesyri 72). Booked: El Ahmadi,Nordin Amrabat,da Costa,Boussoufa,Mohamedi, Hakimi.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.