Saudis stun Egypt in World Cup farewell despite Salah strike

Mo Salah scores again as Essam El-Hadary became oldest player ever at a World Cup
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah in action against Saudi Arabia at the Volgograd Arena. Photograph: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia 2 Egypt 1

Saudi Arabia managed their first win at the 2018 World Cup by beating Egypt 2-1 with a last-gasp winner that eclipsed Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah’s 22nd minute goal in Monday’s Group A game between the two eliminated teams.

Saudi Arabia finished third in the group standings, scoring their only goals of the tournament and vastly improving from the 5-0 thrashing by hosts Russia in their opening game.

It was a bitter disappointment for the Egyptian side, however, with Liverpool striker Salah unable to prevent three consecutive defeats for his country. Egyptian keeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup at 45-years-old.

Saudi Arabia got back in the game with a penalty awarded just before halftime and Salman Al-Faraj scored from the spot. They then pulled off a win in the 95th minute thanks to Salem Al-Dawsari’s angled shot.

Saudi Arabia (4-5-1): Al-Mosailem, Al-Breik, Osama Hawsawi, Motaz Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani, Bahbir (Asiri 65), Al-Faraj,Otayf, Al-Moqahwi, Al Dawsari, Al-Muwallad (Al-Shehri 79). Goals: Al-Faraj 45 pen, Al Dawsari 90.

Egypt (4-2-3-1): El Hadary, Fathi, Gabr, Hegazi, Abdel-Shafy, Elneny, Hamed, Salah, Said (Warda 45),Trezeguet (Kahraba 81), Mohsen (Sobhi 64). Booked: Gabr, Fathi. Goals: Salah 22.

Referee: Wilmar Roldan Perez (Colombia).

