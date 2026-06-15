GAA draw live updates: Counties to learn opponents for All-Ireland football championship Round 3

Good morning everyone! Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the draws for the third round of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

The draws will take place during Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 shortly after the 8.30am news bulletin.

In the Sam Maguire draw, which will determine the four pairings for Round 3, are the counties who lost their Round 2A fixtures at the weekend – Donegal, Armagh, Westmeath and Mayo – and the counties who won their games in Round 2B – Monaghan, Kerry, Meath and Dublin.

The four 2A winners (Cork, Louth, Galway and Tyrone) have scurried off to the quarter-finals, while we waved goodbye to the four 2B losers (Roscommon, Kildare, Derry and Cavan).

Cork's Tommy Walsh and Ian Maguire celebrate after beating Donegal in Saturday's Round 2A fixture in Ballybofey. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

With the conclusion of Round 2A, which was the last stage of the new championship format that wasn’t knockout (the losers getting another chance in Round 3), from here on out, it’s win or bust for each of the remaining counties.

The Tailteann Cup draw is more straightforward – the four quarter-final winners (Offaly, Antrim, Down and Fermanagh) are being draw into their respective semi-finals.

All six games will be played this coming weekend.

We’ll be keeping you updated on how the draws pans out, but to get warmed up, have a read if the latest instalment of the Schmozzle below:

[ Cork manager John Cleary turns the Jim McGuinness algorithm upside downOpens in new window ]