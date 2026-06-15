Real Madrid announce signing of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella in €60m deal

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in a package worth up to €60 million.

News of the deal emerged on Sunday, with this Spanish club later confirming a six-year deal has been negotiated. “Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Marc Cucurella, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons, until June 30th, 2032,” a club statement released on Monday morning read.

Chelsea also released a statement confirming the move has gone through. “Marc Cucurella has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid,” it read.

“Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements.”

The Spain left-back, who is preparing to face Cape Verde in the World Cup on Monday evening, threw his future into doubt when he criticised the Chelsea hierarchy during the March international break. Cucurella said the team paid for “inexperience” when thrashed by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and he raised misgivings over Enzo Maresca’s departure as head coach.

A return to Spain has been on the cards and Cucurella has signed a contract at the Bernabéu until 2032 on after four years at Stamford Bridge. Madrid will pay an initial €55 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea will regard this as the right time to cash in on Cucurella, who overcame a difficult start after joining from Brighton for £62 million.

They felt his level dipped after Christmas and were encouraged by the form of Cucurella’s deputy, the 20-year-old Dutch left-back Jorrel Hato.

Madrid, who are revamping their squad after two trophyless years, are moving quickly after appointing José Mourinho as their manager and have bolstered their defence with moves for the Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries and the former Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté. They have also agreed to sign the former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Madrid look to do further business with Chelsea by attempting to sign Enzo Fernández. The Argentina midfielder joined Cucurella in speaking out against the hierarchy towards the end of the season.

Fernández has made little secret of his desire to join Madrid but Chelsea will look for more than £100 million for the former Benfica midfielder.

Chelsea, who missed out on qualification for Europe, will also be guided by the wishes of their new manager, Xabi Alonso.

They are not under pressure to make sales but Fernández, unlike Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo, is not regarded as one of the club’s untouchables. – Guardian