Ruben Amorim agrees to become AC Milan head coach in boost to Manchester United finances

Ruben Amorim Amorim will replace Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan on a two-year contract, with the option of a third. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

Ruben Amorim is poised to return to management after agreeing to become AC Milan’s head coach. The move will make Manchester United a significant saving on his compensation package, the club having dismissed him in January.

Amorim will replace Massimiliano Allegri at Milan after accepting a two-year contract, with the option of a third, and will be tasked with turning things around after the club finished fifth in Serie A.

Once Amorim is back in work, United will no longer be liable to pay the full £16.7 million compensation package the 41-year-old and his coaching staff were due in the severance deal.

AC Milan cleared out a number of senior members of staff after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. The sporting director Igli Tare, chief executive Giorgio Furlani and technical director Geoffrey Moncada departed alongside Allegri.

Nottingham Forest’s chief scout, Pedro Ferreira, is being targeted to join his Portuguese compatriot Amorim at Milan as part of a major overhaul.

United’s finances have been further boosted by the announcement that they will be the subject of an Amazon All or Nothing documentary next season. There were negotiations carried out while Amorim was in charge but it was decided it was not the right time to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City and Tottenham and grant access to filmmakers.

The club will receive an access fee bigger than any paid for previous documentaries in the genre. Cameras will be a constant around the club from the start of pre-season, focusing on the men’s team under Michael Carrick, while also taking a look at the women’s and academy set-ups.

“Now is the right time to open our doors, so that for the first time our fans around the world can see behind the scenes of a club which means so much to so many people,” Manchester United chief communications officer, Toby Craig, said.