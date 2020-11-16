Four players called into Ireland squad for Bulgaria match

Graham Burke, Aaron McEneff, Troy Parrott and Jack Taylor all join the squad

Troy Parrott in action for the Ireland Under-21 team. Photograph: Inpho

Troy Parrott in action for the Ireland Under-21 team. Photograph: Inpho

 

Four players have been called into the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the Nations League match against Bulgaria.

Shamrock Rovers duo Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff come into the squad as well as Under-21 duo Troy Parrott and Jack Taylor.

Millwall forward, Parrott, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and the Peterborough United midfielder Taylor will now link up with the senior squad.

Jeff Hendrick has been ruled out of the Bulgaria match through suspension due to his red card against Wales. Jayson Molumby has also been suspended as he picked up his second yellow card of the Nations League campaign.

Forward Adam Idah has also been ruled out through injury and has returned to his club. While Stephen Kenny’s preparations for Wednesday’s clash took a further blow on Monday when it was announced that Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for Covid-19.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Aaron McEneff (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Attackers: James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.