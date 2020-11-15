Wales 1 Ireland 0: Ireland player ratings

23 Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

Couldn’t be blamed for the Welsh goal and made a stunning save to deny David Brooks a second on the break. He then stopped Kieffer Moore from rubbing salt into Irish wounds late on. Rating: 7

2 Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Was able to play higher up the pitch in Cardiff but rarely got on the outside, and was too easily out-jumped by Spurs teammate Gareth Bale at the back post for the Wales winner. Rating: 5

4 Shane Duffy (Celtic)

His loan move to Parkhead clearly hasn’t had the galvanising effect which was hoped for. He looks short on confidence and lacked his usual presence in both boxes, as shown by the goal. Rating: 5

Shane Duffy looks dejected after Ireland’s defeat in Cardiff. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

15 Kevin Long (Burnley)

Caught on the ball by Brooks early on and was beaten by Moore in the build-up for the goal but deserves to keep his place, potentially partnering John Egan when he’s fit. Rating: 6

20 Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion)

O’Shea had a quiet, but assured first-half and there were glimpses of his ability defending man on man. Couldn’t prevent James getting the cross in for Brooks’ winner. Rating: 6

22 Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Ireland had the best of the midfield battle in the first half with Molumby doing plenty of dirty work, allowing Brady and Hendrick to play higher up the pitch. A very useful squad member. Rating: 6

10 Robbie Brady (Burnley)

Ireland’s best player in the first-half, Brady created chances for McClean and Idah with superb through balls. His set-pieces were dangerous and he looks to be a good fit for Kenny’s possession-based philosophy. Rating: 7

Darren Randolph makes a save from David Brooks during Ireland’s defeat to Wales. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/Getty/AFP

13 Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

A frustrating night for Ireland was encapsulated in Hendrick’s late red card for bringing down Roberts, shortly after he’d let Brooks run through on goal. Once again, he started brightly before fading. Rating: 4

8 Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers)

Horgan was on the pitch for less than an hour during which he ran hard on and off the ball and showed the odd moment of class in possession. Rating: 6

11 James McClean (Stoke City)

Offered plenty of running and helped lead the Irish press but he had no joy from Welsh rightback Neco Williams. Struggles to combine industry with telling moments of quality. Rating: 5

Daryl Horgan challenges in the air during Ireland’s loss in Wales. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/Getty/AFP

9 Adam Idah (Norwich City)

Idah held the ball up well again but was too often isolated. Couldn’t capitalise on a fine ball through from Brady but nearly caught Mepham out on the hour mark. Rating: 6

Bench

19-year-old Jason Knight can be forgiven for ball watching for the Welsh goal and James Collins made himself known, testing Danny Ward on a couple of occasions but wasting a good chance with a tame header. Rating: 6

Manager

This one will really sting. The Irish players looked floored after the defeat, so the onus is on Kenny to pick them up ahead of Bulgaria. Win that, and things will look a lot better. Rating: 6