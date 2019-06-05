FAI reveal attempt was made to hack their servers

The FAI has said that an attempt was made over the course of last weekend to hack the association’s computer servers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the organisation said that no breach of account or payment details had taken place as these were securely stored off-site.

Details relating to ticket sales are, it stated, also handled by a third party firm and are there fore unaffected.

The association informed both an Garda Siochana, it said, and the Data Protection Commission of the breach which it suggested had adversely affected staff email facilities. An investigation into the incident is said to be underway.