Part of Dublin’s O’Connell Street shut down after serious road traffic incident

Pedestrian in his 30s taken to hospital following incident involving double decker bus

A man in his thirties was brought to hospital following a road traffic incident involving a double decker bus. Photograph: Cliona Mooney
Olivia Kelly
Mon Jan 05 2026 - 15:531 MIN READ

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised following a road traffic incident involving a bus on Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Monday.

Part of the capital’s main thoroughfare near the Spire was closed for almost three hours.

The incident, involving a Dublin Bus double decker vehicle and the man, a pedestrian, occurred on the southbound carriageway at approximately 12:15pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to the nearby Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of injuries, which gardaí said were not believed to be life-threatening.

O’Connell Street southbound was closed from Cathal Brugha Street to O’Connell Bridge until approximately 3pm, and gardaí said delays were expected if travelling in the area.

A spokesman for Dublin Bus said it was investigating the incident and would continue to offer any assistance possible to An Garda Síochána.

Southbound bus services were diverted via Marlborough Street for the duration of the O’Connell Street closure.

