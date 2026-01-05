Seven games where it went wrong for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Yes, there were more than seven games where things went wrong for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United manager after 14 months in charge.

Here are seven big games where it went wrong for the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

Tottenham 1 Man Utd 0 – May 21st, 2025 (Europa League final)

Manchester United players stand dejected after losing to Spurs in last year's Europa League final. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Bilbao – the defining match of the Amorim era. Win and the Champions League awaited with a £100 million (€115 million) windfall. Lose and there would be no European football the following season. In a low-quality Battle of Britain clash against Tottenham at San Mames Stadium, United were dreadful in losing 1-0 to a scruffy Brennan Johnson goal. Amorim had raised eyebrows by leaving Alejandro Garnacho on the bench until the final 20 minutes, as United dominated possession but created few clear-cut chances.

Man Utd 0 Bournemouth 3 – December 22nd, 2024 (Premier League)

Antoine Semenyo celebrates helping Bournemouth to an emphatic victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“Everything is so hard,” was Amorim’s assessment after United were beaten at home by Bournemouth for the second successive season and the Old Trafford faithful had booed his team off. Goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo left Amorim with just seven points from six games in charge. Amorim had reflected on his first game at Ipswich a month earlier – a 1-1 draw – by saying, “We will suffer for a long period”, but the sound of alarm bells going off was deafening.

Wolves 2 Man Utd 0 – December 26th, 2024 (Premier League)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes gets his marching orders during a sorry defeat to Wolves in December 2024. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

If Amorim was seeking an instant response from the Bournemouth mess he was disappointed at Molineux as Wolves delivered a knockout punch on St Stephen’s Day. Matheus Cunha, who would join United the following summer, became the second player in three games to score directly from a corner against them, the ball sailing over Andre Onana’s head. Hwang Hee-chan sealed matters on an abject night for United that saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for the third time in the campaign.

Newcastle 4 Man Utd 1 – April 13th, 2025 (Premier League)

Harvey Barnes puts the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir during a comfortable win for Newcastle in April 2025. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Amorim gave Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir his top-flight chance after deciding to take Onana out of the firing line following high-profile errors against Lyon in the Europa League. But the move backfired as Bayindir conceded with the first shot he faced and was culpable for giving the ball away as Bruno Guimaraes scored Newcastle’s fourth. In total, Bayindir was beaten four times from six shots and captain Fernandes reflected that “this club has never suffered like this”.

Grimsby 2 Man Utd 2 (Grimsby won 12-11 on pens) – August 27th, 2025 (Carabao Cup)

Ruben Amorim ponders the meaning of a humiliating cup defeat for Manchester United by Grimsby Town. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fresh optimism was washed away by the Humber as League Two Grimsby produced one of the biggest shocks in cup history. Amorim was lampooned for getting a tactics board out on the touchline as the Mariners took a 2-0 lead through Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren, who punished a dreadful error by Onana. United levelled through Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire but lost an extraordinary penalty shoot-out 12-11, as Grimsby fans taunted Amorim with “sacked in the morning” chants.

Brentford 3, Man Utd 1 – September 27th, 2025

Ruben Amorim makes his way to the dressingroom after Manchester United lose to Brentford in September 2025. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Shambolic defending was at the heart of another miserable United show. Maguire was twice caught trying to play offside as Igor Thiago’s brace put Brentford in command. Benjamin Sesko halved the deficit with his first goal since making a £74m summer move from RB Leipzig, but there was no reprieve for United as Fernandes missed his second penalty in a month. Mathias Jensen wrapped it up for the Bees in stoppage time as Amorim’s bid to win successive league games for the first time after 10 months in charge was destroyed.

Man Utd 1, Wolves 1 – December 30th, 2025

Ladislav Krejci nods into the net to give Wolves a deserved share of the spoils against Manchester United in what turned out to be Ruben Amorim's last match in the Old Trafford dugout. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

United were booed off as their topsy-turvy 2025 ended with a dismal draw at home to the Premier League’s bottom side. Wolves won only their third point of the season in ending an 11-match losing run. Joshua Zirkzee’s deflected shot gave United a fortunate lead that was wiped out by Ladislav Krejci. Amorim spoke about being “really confident” of United’s potential after the game, but behind the scenes tension was building and he would be gone less than a week later. – PA