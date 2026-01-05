Climate change impacts continue with 2025 proving Ireland’s second-warmest year

Visitors to Dublin's Merrion Square enjoy blazing sunshine last April. According to Met Éireann, Ireland had its second warmest year on record during 2025, only surpassed by 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson

Last year was the second warmest year on record in Ireland, according to data released by Met Éireann.

Only 2023 was warmer than 2025, according to the meteorological service’s provisional figures, which will be fully revealed on Tuesday.

The impact of climate change has become apparent this decade, with four of the last five years being ranked in the top five on record for temperatures.

Met Éireann also said December saw an average temperature of 7.23 degrees, 1.02 degrees warmer than would be expected for the month.

On December 9th, the Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded its highest-ever December temperature at 17.2 degrees. Twelve weather stations recorded their highest December temperatures on record during Storm Bram, which brought up warm air from the Caribbean but also very strong winds and rain, on December 8th and 9th.

The icy cold weather that has marked the start of this year is set to continue for another day.

Status yellow snow and ice warnings have been extended until 9am on Tuesday in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The rest of the State is under a status yellow low temperature/ice warning until 9am on Tuesday.

Temperatures overnight will range from -3 to 3 degrees. Road conditions will be treacherous in many places on Tuesday morning.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for all of Northern Ireland, valid until 10am on Tuesday.

Relatively cold weather looks set to continue, though it will be warmer than of late. However, in the north and east there is still the possibility of snow and ice, while frost will be widespread.

The winds will change later in the week to a southwesterly direction and temperatures will rise to a more normal 5 to 7 degrees.