Weekend's FA Cup fifth round team news

SATURDAY

Brighton v Coventry

Brighton will give a debut to record signing Jurgen Locadia. The Dutch forward, who was an unused substitute at Stoke last weekend, has overcome a hamstring problem and manager Chris Hughton has confirmed he will start against the League Two Sky Blues. Midfielders Jiri Skalak and Steve Sidwell (both ankle) remain the only two absentees.

Coventry loanee Jordan Maguire-Drew is unable to face his parent club. Boss Mark Robins is short of wide options as Kyel Reid is cup-tied having already featured for Colchester in the FA Cup. Michael Doyle (knee) and Jack Grimmer (hamstring) are highly unlikely to feature.

Top scorers: Glenn Murray (Brighton) 10, Marc McNulty (Coventry) 14

Match Odds: H 1-3 A 7-1 D 7-2

Referee: Craig Pawson

Huddersfield v Manchester United

Huddersfield will be without midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has an infection in the knee he cut during last week’s Premier League win against Bournemouth and will be sidelined for between two and three weeks. Defenders Michael Hefele (ill) and Chris Lowe (hamstring) will also miss out, but striker Laurent Depoitre (ankle) and midfielder Danny Williams (dead leg) are back in contention.

Eric Bailly is in line to return after a three-month absence, but Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford are out with unspecified muscle complaints. Paul Pogba will start and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) is back in first-team training, with Marouane Fellaini (knee) and Daley Blind (ankle ligaments) recovering from issues of their own.

Top scorers: Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 7, Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 19

Match Odds: H 13-2 A 4-11 D 7-2

Referee: Kevin Friend

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday trio Sean Clare, Jordan Thorniley and Jack Stobbs are cup-tied while forward Marco Matias serves the final instalment of a three-match suspension. Cameron Dawson returns in goal, as he has done for Wednesday’s previous two cup outings.

Andre Ayew and Andy King are cup-tied for Swansea’s trip to Hillsborough. Manager Carlos Carvalhal will make changes against his former club, with Kyle Bartley, Luciano Narsingh, Wayne Routledge and Tammy Abraham all likely to play. Sweden international Kristoffer Nordfeldt is also set to start as first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be rested.

Top scorers: Gary Hooper (Sheff Wed) 11, Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 8

Match Odds: H 15-8 A 13-10 D 11-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

West Brom v Southampton

West Brom will be without striker Daniel Sturridge due to a hamstring injury. There could be a debut in defence for loan signing Ali Gabr, while Jake Livermore (hamstring), James Morrison (Achilles) and Nacer Chadli (hip) are out.

Southampton striker Shane Long will face a late fitness test. Long picked up a leg problem in training and is a doubt to feature at the Hawthorns. Mario Lemina has recovered from dizzy spells and will be available for selection.

Top scorers: Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 8, Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6

Match Odds: H 6-4 A 8-5 D 11-5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

SUNDAY

Rochdale v Tottenham

Rochdale are set to be without experienced striker Calvin Andrew. His Achilles problem is worse than first thought and he is struggling to put any weight on his affected foot. Niall Canavan (ankle) and Keith Keane (groin) remain long-term absentees.

Forward Harry Kane could be absent for Spurs. He is struggling with an ankle issue and will be assessed by the north London club on Saturday. Defender Toby Alderweireld — who did not travel to Juventus earlier this week — has been declared fit and available.

Top scorers: Ian Henderson (Rochdale) 13, Harry Kane (Tottenham) 33

Match Odds: H 12-1 A 1-8 D 13-2

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

MONDAY

Wigan v Manchester City

Wigan will be without suspended skipper Sam Morsy, who received his 10th yellow card of the season in the midweek home defeat to Blackpool and starts a two-game ban. James Vaughan and fellow recent signing Devante Cole are both unavailable having appeared earlier in this season’s competition for Sunderland and Fleetwood respectively.

Claudio Bravo could return in goal for Manchester City. The Chilean has played in all domestic cup matches this season as manager Pep Guardiola has rested first choice Ederson. Winger Leroy Sane and playmaker David Silva could continue their comebacks from injury after substitute appearances in midweek but the game probably comes too soon for striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) despite his return to training.

Top scorers: Will Grigg (Wigan) 15, Sergio Aguero (Man City) 29

Match Odds: H 12-1 A 1-7 D 6-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)