Raheem Sterling’s contract talks have stalled as clock ticks

Sterling wants to become one of Manchester City’s best-paid players with a new contract

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City and Raheem Sterling have been unable to agree terms for a new contract. Photograph: Reuters

Manchester City and Raheem Sterling have reached an impasse in contract discussions for the forward, with the clock ticking as he will enter the final season of his deal in the summer.

When joining from Liverpool in summer 2015 for £44m Sterling signed for five years. As it is thought there is no option for an extra 12 months his value will markedly decrease unless an agreement can be made before July.

Sterling’s terms are worth around £170,000 a week and he wants to become one of City’s best-paid players, with a rise to a basic of £220,000 at least.

Yet there is some distance between the club and the 23-year-old regarding his worth and talks have stalled. Although it is understood both sides are willing to be patient, City will be conscious of the need to resolve Sterling’s future. If not there is the prospect of a player worth a minimum £60m after scoring 23 times last season being vulnerable to a cut-price sale.

On Friday City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, said: “It’s well-known we’re delighted with him and would like him to continue. My club knows my opinion and we share that. After that it is the club and the agent.”

