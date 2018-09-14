Manchester City accounts show Mansour has put £1.3bn into club

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi ruling family has spent more than £1.3 billion directly investing into Manchester City since he took over in 2008, the club’s latest accounts have stated.

That fortune has been in addition to the £150 million Mansour is understood to have paid City’s then-owner, Thaksin Shinawatra, to buy the club, taking the total spent by Mansour to more than £1.45 billion.

During last year, in which the club registered a record £500.5 million turnover and a profit of £10 million as Pep Guardiola’s team swept to the Premier League title, Mansour nevertheless invested a further £58 million in return for new shares.

Roman Abramovich is the only English football club owner whose expenditure comes close to that of Mansour’s. Chelsea’s accounts for 2016-17 put Abramovich’s total investment since 2003 at £1.17 billion in loans. That level of billion-pound-plus investment by Mansour and Abramovich is far more than any other owner has ever spent on an English club.

Transformation

In a statement setting out the main elements of City’s 10-year transformation under the Abu Dhabi ownership – including Guardiola and his team, six clubs around the world, an extensive youth development system and investment in east Manchester – the chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, highlighted the club’s financial stability.

From announcing football’s record loss in 2010-11, £197 million, when Mansour’s money was being spent buying players and paying wages which the club’s revenues could not then sustain, the profit for the 12 months to June 30th this year was the fourth in a row. A rise in City’s commercial income accounted for most of the £27 million increase in turnover, as City have extended their sponsorship arrangements beyond Etihad and the other Abu Dhabi and United Arab Emirates sponsors which were the basis of their commercial operations in the first years of Mansour’s ownership.

Making a profit

Reflecting that making a profit four years in a row “may well have been rejected as fanciful by some commentators” years ago, Mubarak said: “We have not diverted in any way from our strategy for on-field success within a commercially and financially sustainable organisation.”

The annual report does state, however, that: “Manchester City football club is reliant on its ultimate parent undertaking, Abu Dhabi United Group Investment and Development Ltd, for its continued financial support.” As evidence of Mansour’s support, the report states that it has amounted to “more than £1.3 billion over the last 10 years”.