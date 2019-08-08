Premier League: Team-by-team guide to the new season

ARSENAL

Nicolas Pépé

Last season: 5th

Odds for the title: 66-1

Unai Emery must deliver a Champions League return. Kieran Tierney looks an excellent addition to complement a potentially deadly front three.

Key man: Emery spent well beyond his rumoured summer budget to bring in Nicolas Pépé – he could form a devastating front three with Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Watch out for: Joe Willock is one of a number of exciting academy products who are likely to be called on, especially for Europa League assignments.

Notable ins: Nicolas Pépé (Lille, €78m), William Saliba (Saint-Etienne, €29m, loaned back), Kieran Tierney (Celtic, €27m), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid, loan),

Notable outs: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus, free), Danny Welbeck (released), Stephan Lichtsteiner (released), David Ospina (Napoli, €3.8m), William Saliba (Saint-Etienne, loan), Lauren Koscielny (Bordeaux, €5m), Petr Cech (retired), Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed)

Prediction: 4th

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish

Last season: 5th, Championship (promoted via playoffs)

Odds for relegation: 2-1

Villa are back in the big time and Dean Smith has wasted no time overhauling his squad. Tighten the defence and they will have enough to stay up.

Key man: Jack Grealish was the inspiration behind Villa’s promotion – now is his chance to prove he can do it at the top level.

The Irish connection: Conor Hourihane is yet to play top flight football in England – if he can keep his place it will be a boost for Ireland’s midfield.

Notable ins: Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth, €28.8m), Wesley Moraes (Club Brugge, €23.9m), Matt Targett (Southampton, €15m), Douglas Luiz (Man City, €16.3m), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge, €11.9m), Tom Heaton (€8.7m), Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Brentford, €13m), Björn Engels (Reims, €7.8m)

Notable outs: Scott Hogan (Stoke City, undisclosed), Mile Jedinak (released), Alan Hutton (released), Glenn Whelan (released), Ross McCormack (released), Albert Adomah (free, Nottingham Forest)

Prediction: 13th

BOURNEMOUTH

Mark Travers

Last season: 14th

Odds for relegation: 9-2

Eddie Howe’s Cherries flew out of the blocks last term before defensive shortcomings saw them slip down the table. Consistency and a push for the top half will be the aim

Key man: Callum Wilson’s new four-year deal on the south coast is a big coup for Bournemouth after a fine 2018-19 season.

Irish connection: Irish 20-year-old Mark Travers will be pushing for the number one jersey – his debut against Spurs was special.

Notable ins: Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town, €16.3m), Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge, €14m), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City, €14m), Jack Stacey (Luton Town, €4m)

Notable outs: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa, €28.8m), Lys Mousset (Sheffield United, €10.8m), Harry Arter (Fulham, loan)

Prediction: 12th

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Neal Maupay

Last season: 17th

Odds for relegation: 15-8

A new era begins with Graham Potter replacing Chris Hughton, but despite rebooting the Seagulls look set for another grim fight to survive.

Key man: Brighton only managed 35 league goals last season, and 36-year-old Glenn Murray scored 13 of them. They look reliant on him again.

The Irish connection: Shane Duffy needs no introduction but keep an eye on 19-year-old Aaron Connolly, who scored 17 in 20 games for the Under-23s last season and was named the club’s young player of the year.

Notable ins: Neal Maupay (Brentford, €21.75m), Adam Webster (Bristol City, €21.75m), Leandro Trossard (Genk, €16.3m), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth, €5.3m), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, loan)

Notable outs: Richie Towell (Salford, free), Anthony Knockaert (Fulhan, free), Markus Suttner (Fortuna Dusseldorf, €2.1m)

Prediction: 19th

BURNLEY

Jay Rodriguez

Last season: 15th

Odds for relegation: 2-1

The Clarets got off to a slow start last year as they embarked on a brief European odyssey. Sean Dyche is likely to stick to the blueprint which will ensure survival for another year.

Key man: Jay Rodriguez returns to the top flight and should provide the goals to complement Burnley’s solidity.

The Irish connection: Jeff Hendrick struggled to control the midfield for Ireland against Gibraltar in June, but played 32 Premier League games last season. Work that one out.

Notable ins: Jay Rodriguez (West Brom, €10.8m), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds, €3.2m), Erik Pieters (Stoke City, €1.6m), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea, loan)

Notable outs: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa, €8.7m), Stephen Ward (Stoke City, free), Jon Walters (retired), Peter Crouch (retired)

Prediction: 16th

CHELSEA

Frank Lampard

Last season: 3rd

Odds for the title: 33-1

It is a fascinating season for Chelsea, hamstrung by a transfer ban and with Frank Lampard at the helm – finally, a manager at Stamford Bridge with a commitment to youth.

Key man: N’Golo Kante was wasted on Maurizio Sarri but the arrival of Lampard should see him return to his rightful place in the middle.

Watch out for: Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Achilles injury was cruel but he can flourish under Lampard on his return to fitness.

Notable ins: Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid, €43.7m)

Notable outs: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid (€96.2m), Alvaro Morato (Atletico Madrid, loan extended), Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace, free), Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig, loan)

Prediction: 5th

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wilfried Zaha

Last season: 12th

Odds for relegation: 5-1

As ever, Palace’s hopes of survival hinge on retaining Wilfried Zaha. Roy Hodgson’s squad still looks a little threadbare and stale with few additions elsewhere.

Key man: Who else? Zaha is effectively irreplaceable for Palace, a diamond in the rough who usually proves the difference come May.

The Irish connection: Julan Speroni has departed Selhurst Park after 15 years – Stephen Henderson comes in as back-up goalie.

Notable ins: Jordan Ayew (Swansea City, €3.2m), James McCarthy (Everton, undisclosed), Gary Cahill (Chelsea, free), Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest, free), Victor Camarasa (Real Betis, undisclosed)

Notable outs: Julian Speroni (released), Jason Puncheon (released), Bakary Sako (released), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United, €48.9m), Pape Souare (Troyes, free)

Prediction: 15th

EVERTON

Moise Kean

Last season: 7th

Odds for the title: 150-1

The Toffees finished last season at a gallop after missing the break – Marco Silva will be expected to deliver a top-six challenge in his second term.

Key man: 19-year-old Moise Kean is a fascinating if raw addition, and could provide a sorely needed focal point up front.

The Irish connection: Séamus Coleman was back to his best last season, and remains integral to club and country up and down his right flank.

Notable ins: Moise Kean (Juventus, €31.5m), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz 05, €24.4m), Andre Gomes (Barcelona, €23.9m), Fabian Delph (Manchester City, €9.2m)

Notable outs: Idrissa Gueye (PSG, €31.5m), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, €24.4m) Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow, €13m), Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United, free), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace, undisclosed)

Prediction: 7th

LEICESTER CITY

Youri Tielemans

Last season: 9th

Odds for the title: 200-1

Odds for relegation: 33-1

Brendan Rodgers’s side look real contenders to upset the top-six apple cart. Youri Tielemans is a fine signing but Harry Maguire will be missed.

Key man: James Maddison is a joy to watch in midfield and should kick on in his second Premier League season.

Watch out for: Ben Chilwell’s progression can see him challenge Andy Robertson for title of the division’s best left back.

Notable ins: Youri Tielemans (AS Monaco, €43.5m), Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United, €32.6m), James Justin (Luton Town, €8.7m)

Notable outs: Harry Maguire (Manchester United, €87m), Shinji Okazaki (Malaga, free), Danny Simpson (released)

Prediction: 8th

LIVERPOOL

Virgil Van Dijk

Last season: 2nd

Odds for the title: 5-2

Last season’s monumental 96-point effort proved in vain – it will be tough to improve on that while hoping Manchester City stall.

Key man: Last season’s near miss was built on Virgil Van Dijk, the Dutch skipper would be the foundation for another title challenge.

The Irish connection: 20-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was an unused sub in the Champions League final, but is yet to make his first-team bow with domestic cup games at a premium.

Notable ins: Harvey Elliott (Fulham, undisclosed), Adrian (West Ham, free)

Notable outs: Daniel Sturridge (released), Alberto Moreno (released), Danny Ings (Southampton, €21.7m), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge, €6.9m)

Prediction: 2nd

MANCHESTER CITY

Bernardo Silva

Last season: 1st

Odds for the title: 1-2

City look the team to beat again providing they can maintain the standards which have seen them win back-to-back titles. Vincent Kompany’s experience and leadership will be missed.

Key man: Bernardo Silva was arguably City’s best player last season and is gaining more influence with David Silva’s powers on the wane.

The Irish connection: 16-year-old midfielder Joe Hodge played like a mini-David Silva during the Under-19 Euros – although it will be a while before he fills the Spaniard’s boots.

Notable ins: Rodri (Atletico Madrid, €68.1m), João Cancelo (Juventus, €65m)

Notable outs: Danilo (Juventus, €37m), Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht, free), Fabian Delph (Everton, €9.2m), Patrick Roberts (Norwich City, loan)

Prediction: Champions

MANCHESTER UNITED

Harry Maguire

Last season: 6th

Odds for the title: 40-1

United have made sound defensive additions but Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s squad is riddled with misfits and deadwood. The Norwegian’s absolute faith in youth could be the highlight of a long season.

Key man: Harry Maguire has been brought in to bring stability and leadership to a defence which leaked an embarrassing 54 league goals last year.

Watch out for: 17-year-old academy forward Mason Greenwood is truly two-footed and a stunning finisher – this could be his breakthrough season. Romelu Lukaku's departure to Italy could hasten his introduction to first-team duty.

Notable ins: Daniel James (Swansea City, €16.2m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (€48.9m), Harry Maguire (€87m)

Notable outs: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, €80m), Ander Herrera (PSG, free), Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito, free), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, loan extended), Kieran O’Hara (Burton, free)

Prediction: 6th

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton and Steve Bruce

Last season: 13th

Odds for relegation: 2-1

A couple of arrivals have done little to ease the wounds of Rafael Benitez’s departure, with Mike Ashley’s toxic ownership likely to see the Toon battling for survival.

Key man: There is a lot of pressure on club record signing Joelinton to replace the goals of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

Watch out for: Around 10,000 season tickets remain unsold, with 10 Toon supporters groups planning to boycott the opener against Arsenal. Will it be enough to make Ashley squirm?

Notable ins: Joelinton (Hoffenheim, €43.5m), Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice, €17.9m), Andy Carroll (West Ham, free)

Notable outs: Ayoze Perez (€32.6m), Mohamed Diame (Al Ahli, free), Joselu (Alaves, €2.7m)

Prediction: 17th

NORWICH CITY

Teemu Pukki

Last season: 1st, Championship

Odds for relegation: 10-11

Daniel Farke’s Canaries took the Championship by storm but their high-intensity, possession style could leave them vulnerable in the top flight.

Key man: Norwich will be relying on Teemu Pukki, who scored 29 goals last season, to make the step up.

The Irish connection: 18-year-old striker Adam Idah signed a four-year deal at Carrow Road in July and was on target during pre-season in Germany.

Notable ins: Patrick Roberts (Manchester City, loan), Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach, free), Sam Byram (West Ham, €800,000)

Notable outs: Steven Naismith (Hearts, free), Matt Jarvis (released), Ivo Pinto (Dinamo Zagreb, free), Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens, free)

Prediction: 18th

SHEFFIELD UNITED

David McGoldrick

Last season: 2nd, Championship

Odds for relegation: 4-6

Ravel Morrison’s arrival at Bramall Lane is intriguing, and the return of Phil Jagielka looks astute business, but ultimately Chris Wilder’s side seem to be justified relegation favourites.

Key man: Man United loanee goalkeeper Dean Henderson enjoyed a fine promotion season and will need to kick on if the Blades are to survive.

The Irish connection: 31-year-old David McGoldrick was named the club’s player of the year last season – it will be a huge boon for Ireland if he can hold his own in the top flight.

Notable ins: Phil Jagielka (Everton, free), Ravel Morrison (free), Dean Henderson (Manchester United, loan), Oli McBurnie (Swansea City €19.5m), Lys Mousset (Bournemouth, €10.8m), Callum Morrison (Preston North End, €8.7m)

Notable outs: Conor Washington (Hearts, free), Martin Cranie (Luton Town, free)

Prediction: 20th

SOUTHAMPTON

Michael Obafemi

Last season: 16th

Odds for relegation: 9-2

Ralph Hassenhüttl has had plenty of time to bed his philosophy in at St Mary’s and the Saints should be free of relegation worries this term.

Key man: Marginalised at the start of the season James Ward-Prowse became a key part of Southampton’s survival effort after Christmas, chipping in with seven goals from midfield.

The Irish connection: Shane Long is the past and present but Michael Obafemi is the future – it will be fascinating to see the 19-year-old’s development after last season’s breakthrough.

Notable ins: Danny Ings (Liverpool, €19.5m), Che Adams (Birmingham City, €16.3m), Moussa Djenepo (€15.2m)

Notable outs: Steven Davis (Rangers, free), Matt Targett (Aston Villa, €15.2m), Jordy Classie (AZ Alkmaar, free), Charlie Austin (West Brom, undisclosed)

Prediction: 11th

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-Min

Last season: 4th

Odds for the title: 16-1

This has been a fine summer window for Spurs who have strengthened sufficiently to challenge the top two and now have the squad depth to cope with European commitments.

Key man: Son Heung-Min was arguably Tottenham’s most impressive player last term, bringing vital energy and regular goals.

The Irish connection: 17-year-old forward Troy Parrott is highly rated by Pochettino and started pre-season fixtures against Juventus and Man United.

Notable ins: Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon, €60.3m), Jack Clarke (Leeds, €10.8m), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, loan), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham, €21.65m)

Notable outs: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, €27.1m), Fernando Llorente (released), Vincent Janssen (Monterrey, €6.8m), Jack Clarke (Leeds, loan)

Prediction: 3rd

WATFORD

Gerard Deulofeu

Last season: 11th

Odds for relegation: 6-1

Watford hit the 50 point mark last term and reached the FA Cup final – despite minimal transfer activity another safe mid-table finish is on the cards.

Key man: Troy Deeney might be Watford’s beating heart but it’s Gerard Deulofeu who supplies the wizardry at Vicarage Road. Last season was a career-best by far.

Watch out for: A fine 2018-19 season ended with a crushing 6-0 defeat to Man City in the FA Cup final – Javi Gracia will be hoping for a fast start to banish any lingering demons from Wembley.

Notable ins: Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, €32.5m) Craig Dawson (West Brom, €5.9m), Bayli Spencer-Adams (Arsenal, free),

Notable outs: Miguel Britos (released), Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin, €19.5m)

Prediction: 14th

WEST HAM UNITED

Declan Rice

Last season: 10th

Odds for the title: 500-1

Odds for relegation: 11-1

There will be no Marko Arnautovic distraction this year after another summer of upheaval in east London – the Hammers have the squad to push for eighth if (and it’s a big if) they can get it right.

Key man: Pellegrini wanted a striker to build his team around and he’s got his wish – Sebastien Haller will be expected to score goals and bring the likes of Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini into play.

Watch out for: Declan Rice is no longer the apple of Irish football’s eye but it will be interesting to see how he much progresses after a stellar 2018-19 season.

Notable ins: Sebastien Haller (€44.3m), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal €26.1m), Albian Ajeti (Basel, €8.65m)

Notable outs: Andy Carroll (Newcastle, free), Adrian (free), Lucas Perez (Alaves, €2.1m), Edmilson Fernandes (€8.7m), Samir Nasri (Anderlecht, free), Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG, €24.3m), Sam Byram (Norwich City, €800,000), Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo, € 7.8m)

Prediction: 10th

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matt Doherty

Last season: 7th

Odds for the title: 200-1

Last season’s return to the top flight couldn’t have gone much better. If Wolves can improve their results against the weaker sides they could threaten the big six.

Key man: Wolves have an array of exciting forwards but it’s 22-year-old Ruben Neves who keeps his side purring from midfield.

The Irish connection: Matt Doherty has struggled to force his way into the Ireland team but he remains integral to how Wolves play, offering plenty of width down the right wing.

Notable ins: Raul Jimenez (Benfica, €32.6m), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan, €17.6m), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht, €13m), Pedro Neto (Lazio, €11.7m), Bruno Jordao (Lazio, €7.8m), Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid, loan)

Notable outs: Helder Costa (Leeds, loan), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, loan), Joao Dias (Famalicao, undisclosed), Pedro Goncalves (Famalicao, undisclosed), Jack Ruddy (Ross County, free)

Prediction: 9th