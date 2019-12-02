Dunphy, Brady and Giles to head Premier Sports coverage of midweek matches

All 10 Premier League games this week will be available on the Premier Sports channels

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager José Mourinho will return to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday. Photo: Neil Hall/EPA

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager José Mourinho will return to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday. Photo: Neil Hall/EPA

 

Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady and John Giles will front the punditry for this week’s round of Premier League matches, all of which are live on Premier Sport in Ireland.

The 10 games this week – spread between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – and the 10 games on Stephen’s Day and December 27th were bought by Amazon Prime before the season began in their first foray into English football.

However, viewers in the Republic of Ireland cannot view them via Amazon Prime and instead must watch on Premier Sports which is available via the Sports Extra pack offered by Sky. Customers wishing to add the pack – which also includes BT Sport – can do so for €10 extra for the first six months if they are already Sky Sports customers while non-Sky Sports customers can sign up for €34 per month.

Dunphy, Brady and Giles will debut for the meeting of Burnley and Manchester City on Premier Sports 1 on Tuesday at the later kick-off time of 8.15pm.

On the same night Crystal Palace will meet Bournemouth with a 7.30pm kick off on Premier Sports 2.

On Wednesday the pick of the action is José Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 7.30pm on Premier Sports 2 while Liverpool and Everton meet in the Merseyside derby at 8.15pm on Premier Sports 1.

All four of the other live matches on Wednesday will be on the red button on Premier while on Thursday Sheffield United take on Newcastle United at 7.30pm on Premier Sports 2 and Arsenal meet Brighton on Premier Sports 1 at 8.15pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.