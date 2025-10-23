Sarah Keane appointed as new chief executive of Cricket Ireland

Sarah Keane has been named as the new chief executive of Cricket Ireland, moving from Swim Ireland where she held the same position since 2004. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sarah Keane has been appointed chief executive officer of Cricket Ireland, the first woman to hold that position in an ICC Full Member nation. She will take up the position in March 2026.

Keane moves from Swim Ireland, where she has been in situ as CEO since 2004. She was the first person to be appointed to that position in the governing body’s history.

In 2017, Keane was elected president of the Olympic Council of Ireland – now the Olympic Federation of Ireland – replacing Pat Hickey after his 28-year stint in charge came to an end. This made Keane the first female president of the OCI.

She was reappointed to that role in 2020 before stepping down after the Paris Olympics last year.

By moving from Swim Ireland, Keane replaces former Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom. He resigned from the organisation earlier this summer after 19 years in the job.

During Deutrom’s tenure, Ireland achieved a number of memorable World Cup victories, were awarded Test match status and became a fully professional outfit for both male and female cricketers.

In the coming years, Keane will be tasked with overseeing the construction of a cricket stadium on the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown, cricket’s reintroduction to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and hosting of the men’s T20 World Cup in 2030.

“I am incredibly excited and deeply honoured to become the new CEO of Cricket Ireland and the first female CEO of an ICC Full Member nation,” said Keane.

“Cricket is a truly global sport, and Ireland now stands on the threshold of tremendous opportunity – from the Olympic opportunity with the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympics, the accelerated development of the women’s game, and the potential of bringing different communities together, to Ireland hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2030.

“I’m particularly keen to explore further avenues for commercial growth to ensure sustainable investment, and I look forward to supporting the ambitious plans for the development of the National Cricket Centre on the National Sports Campus and the upgrades to vital cricket infrastructure at Malahide, Stormont and others.

“I am committed to working collaboratively and tirelessly with the board, staff, players, and the entire cricketing community to deliver on those opportunities for Irish Cricket and all involved.“

Brian MacNeice, chair of Cricket Ireland, said: “I am thrilled that Sarah is coming on board as our new CEO. Sarah brings a wealth of experience and is one of the most respected leaders in sport nationally and internationally.

“Her track record speaks for itself. Cricket Ireland is getting a world-class sports administrator and more importantly an individual of the upmost integrity, character and high-performance mindset. Throughout her career she has been an inspirational trailblazer and I am very proud that she will become the first female CEO of a Full Member nation.

“This is an exciting time for Irish Cricket and Sarah’s appointment will help galvanise and reinvigorate cricket in Ireland. I have been hugely impressed with her grasp of the cricketing landscape at home and on the international stage as well as her vision and passion for what lies ahead.

“I am confident we have a leader that will maximise our potential as a cricketing nation as we move into the next phase of our journey. I look forward to working with Sarah to ensure we do just that.”

Cathal Marley, chairman of Swim Ireland, said: “On behalf of the entire board and the wider Swim Ireland community, I want to extend our profound thanks to Sarah Keane for her immense contribution over more than two decades. Sarah has not just led Swim Ireland; she has transformed it, leaving the sport in a far stronger, more professional, and more successful position than she found it.

“Her legacy of high performance, increased participation, and sound governance provides a fantastic platform for her successor to build upon. Sarah will stay connected to the organisation through her international roles and as a continued part of the Swim Ireland family. While we are sad to see her go, we wish her every success in her new role at Cricket Ireland and look forward to seeing her continue to make an impact on Irish sport.”