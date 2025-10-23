Met Éireann forecasts Ireland to escape impact of Storm Benjamin but mixed weather ahead

Ireland is escaping the impacts of Storm Benjamin which has been making its way across coastal areas of northern Spain, much of France and the southern regions of Britain.

The storm brought some very strong winds and high seas to the Bay of Biscay and the English Channel, with heavy rain affecting main parts.

“The only effect we have seen is the rainfall that we had overnight and that is clearing away eastwards this morning,” said Met Éireann meteorologist, Rebecca Cantwell.

“That’s the extent of it for us. The system is now in the North Sea and it’s going to continue clearing eastwards so we’re not going to be impacted by Storm Benjamin.”

There will be frequent showers over the next two days, Met Éireann has said. As showers clear to the southeast this morning, sunshine and showers will follow from the northwest. Showers will become heavier in Ulster this evening with a chance of isolated hail. There will be highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Early tonight, frequent showers will continue in Ulster and Connacht with isolated showers and clear spells elsewhere. The showers will become more widespread overnight, heaviest in the west and north with a chance of hail. The forecaster says there will be lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

Friday will see scattered showers continue to feed down from the northwest. There will be sunny spells at first but cloud will increase from the north through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds becoming northerly by afternoon.

The outlooks for the weekend is mixed, Met Éireann says, with rain or showers at times. Friday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. There will be some showers in western and northern coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, stronger on western and northern coasts. Saturday will start off mainly dry with sunny spells but showers in the west and north will move down over much of the country, some heavy and a few possibly with hail.

Sunday will start off mainly dry. Rain will develop in the west and north during the morning and will spread south-eastwards through the afternoon and evening.

