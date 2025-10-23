Shelbourne ‘buzzing’ as they face Shkëndija but must not forget domestic duties

Uefa Conference League: KF Shkëndija (North Macedonia) v Shelbourne, Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje, 5.45pm Irish time – Live Premier Sports 1

Shelbourne have been a work in progress all season. A historic, ground-breaking season that has also seen them slip back into the League of Ireland pack.

The shock departure of manager Damien Duff in June allowed Joey O’Brien to step up and prove his in-game expertise with a famous victory in Croatia over HNK Rijeka and a steadying of league form.

In the same period, before and after Duff’s departure, the squad was dramatically improved by signing foreign players like Dutch goalkeeper Wessel Speel and French defender Milan Mbeng, while the most recent addition of Jack Henry-Francis from Arsenal should keep them competitive in Europe, starting with Thursday night’s trip to North Macedonia.

Henry-Francis, a former Republic of Ireland under-21 international, coupled with the acquisition of tough Scottish midfielder Kerr McInroy makes Shels a difficult proposition for all comers.

“Jack and Kerr have been super, they stand out,” said O’Brien following Friday’s crucial 3-1 win against Sligo Rovers. “You can’t coach composure. I think the level of composure [Henry-Francis] has on the football, willing to take it anywhere on the pitch, is outstanding.”

However, there are similarities to Shamrock Rovers last year, having qualified for the Uefa Conference League group stage but being spread too thin to defend their Premier Division title. Or even challenge Rovers en route to a fifth crown in six seasons.

Currently third in the league, European football can be secured on Sunday by avoiding defeat to fourth-placed Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Shelbourne manager Joey O'Brien. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It is also possible that the entire campaign can fall apart if they lose to Bohs and St Patrick’s Athletic in the final domestic match of the season on Saturday week.

Even if they hold form and finish behind Rovers and Derry City, at best, they will be two points shy of last season’s 63-point total, mainly because European football takes a toll.

“The lads are buzzing at the minute,” said O’Brien. “They’re all invested in the team. There’s a lot to play for. It’s going to be a tough turnaround as well, getting back in and playing Bohs on Sunday.”

Finishing the campaign in style will require continued excellence from their British wingers, English man Harry Wood and another Scot in Ali Coote, who are charged with creating opportunities for Mipo Odubeko to add to the 12 goals he has scored in his first season at Tolka Park.

But Thursday’s tie in Skopje against Shkëndija, a squad with twice the value of Shelbourne, cannot be the overwhelming focus of a club that presumably rates success and failure on whether they can retain European football in 2026.

Financially, Uefa prize money in 2025 has brought in close to €4 million, so far.

Positive results in the upcoming Dublin derbies will allow O’Brien’s men to play out the winter against Kosovan, Dutch and Slovenian opposition with the added bonus of Crystal Palace in Tallaght on December 11th.