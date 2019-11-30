Tottenham continue revival under Mourinho

Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 2

Dele Alli continued his impressive revitalisation under Jose Mourinho as he scored twice in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Alli, whose poor form and injuries over the last few months had seen him dropped from the England squad, has rediscovered his star quality since Mourinho arrived at the club and bagged a goal in each half. His brace made it three in three games, as well as two assists, and he has been the figurehead of a Spurs resurgence under Mourinho.

Moussa Sissoko also scored his first goal in over two years as Tottenham won their third successive game under the Portuguese, who has brought the feel-good factor back.

Harry Wilson’s late double skewed the scoreline and gave Bournemouth hope of an unlikely comeback, but Spurs were not to be denied back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since April.

They are now just six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they still have to play twice, and there is a real belief that the Champions League places are not so far away. Bournemouth’s slide down the table continues, however, and they have just one win from their last eight games.

Chelsea 0 West Ham 1

West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell opens the scoring against Chelsea. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Aaron Cresswell fired West Ham to their first Premier League win at Chelsea in 17 years to hand a big boost to under-fire boss Manuel Pellegrini. Cresswell’s third league goal of the campaign sealed the 1-0 Stamford Bridge triumph, ending West Ham’s streak of eight matches without a win in all competitions.

The left-back turned Reece James inside out before whipping past Kepa Arrizabalaga to condemn Frank Lampard to defeat in his first match as Chelsea boss against old club West Ham. The Hammers sealed their first win since the 2-0 home victory over Manchester United on September 22nd, as Chelsea struggled without injured England striker Tammy Abraham.

The 10-goal Premier League star suffered a hip injury in Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw at Valencia and the Blues could only claw at attacking fluidity with Frenchman Olivier Giroud up front. Manager Lampard had admitted before facing West Ham that the club were yet to determine how long Abraham would be sidelined. And on this evidence the Stamford Bridge men will want the 22-year-old back in full flow as quickly as possible.

Chelsea paid the ultimate price for a string of squandered first-half chances, with Lampard’s men surrendering an unbeaten home run of 13 league matches dating back to 2002 against the Hammers. For embattled West Ham boss Pellegrini a fourth league win of the term would undoubtedly ease the pressure, with clashes against Wolves and Arsenal up next.

Burnley 0 Crystal Palace 2

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring against Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Wilfried Zaha scored in back-to-back games for Crystal Palace for the first time since February as the Eagles ended their winless run at Burnley.

After finally breaking his duck for the season in last weekend’s loss to Liverpool, the winger struck the opening goal in a 2-0 success at Turf Moor.

Zaha tore Burnley apart last season and he finished off a driving run just before half-time, while substitute Jeffrey Schlupp took advantage of poor defending to secure the points 12 minutes from time.

Palace had not won since October 5th, taking only one point from a run of five very tough fixtures, while the result was a blow to Burnley after back-to-back 3-0 victories.