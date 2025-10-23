Shamrock Rovers aim to bounce back in Conference League before next stab at LOI title

Uefa Conference League: Shamrock Rovers v Celje (Slovenia), Tallaght Stadium, 8pm – Premier Sports 1

Logistically, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and his highly valued coach Glenn Cronin are taking a significant risk by running the Dublin Marathon on Sunday to raise money for children’s cancer charity Oscar Kids Ireland.

But Bradley and Cronin are not for turning despite the 8.30am start and presuming they will need four hours to trot around the city before a tricky transfer to Portmarnock to catch a helicopter for a 40-minute spin to make the 3pm kick-off against Derry City at the Brandywell.

The aim is to raise €100,000.

“Obviously, we have to get in under four hours,” said Bradley, “and then I think it’s 20 minutes out to the helicopter and then gone. So, I’d say we’ll get there at 2.59pm. It was the only way it was possible.”

In Stephen McPhail, the former Leeds United midfielder and Republic of Ireland international, Rovers have a sporting director who can fill the gap should any obstacles slow Bradley and Cronin.

Considering how precise and consistent a ship Bradley has run at Rovers over the past 10 seasons, turning up seconds before the Hoops play a game that can clinch a fifth title in six seasons, which they’ll manage if they avoid defeat, seems wildly out of character.

But the 40-year-old has refused to shy away from the trauma his family have suffered in recent years as his son Josh underwent chemotherapy.

“It’s a really special charity,” he explained. “One close to my heart that I’ve got to know really well. They lost their boy to cancer and they set up this amazing charity that helps families in the toughest of times.”

Stephen Bradley celebrates with his son Josh after Shamrock Rovers' win over Santa Clara in August. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The charity run puts football into context, even the need to bounce back against Slovenian side Celje following the recent 4-1 defeat to Sparta in Prague.

“We will be judged at the end of all season on how we perform on all fronts,” said Bradley. “We are in an incredible position of a chance to do a domestic double and we want to do better in Europe this year than we did last year.

“We can’t get carried away about Sparta. The heavier fixtures are earlier this year rather than the other way round. The points total is seven, to be in with an 87 per cent chance of going through, and we are in a brilliant position to navigate that, we just have to be calm and relaxed.”

Calm and relaxed is the Bradley way. Guide Rovers through tricky Slovenian opponents, run a marathon, fly in a chopper for the first time despite being afraid of flying, win the league, win the FAI Cup on November 9th and hit the magic seven points over six European games. Just another few weeks in the life of Stephen Bradley and Shamrock Rovers.

“I think the day you tire of European nights in Tallaght, that’s the day you step aside and let someone else take it on,” he added.

Josh Honohan is back from injury while skipper Pico Lopes returns following the birth of his first child.