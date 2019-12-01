Poland playing in Dublin set to give FAI a welcome boost

Poland’s involvement in two of the three Euro2020 group games to be played in Dublin next summer is set to significantly add to interest levels when the latest tranche of tickets goes on sale this Wednesday at lunchtime. The inclusion of Robert Lewandowski and co in the group to be part-staged by the FAI was a boost for the association as it waits to see whether Mick McCarthy’s side qualifies through the playoffs in March and heads into what is likely to be another busy week here at home.

Around 20,000 tickets for the games to be staged at the Aviva stadium will go on sale this week to supporters of the participating nations with a much smaller number also to be made available in a general sale through Euro2020.com. The basis on which the roughly 7,000 seats likely to be made available for Poland’s two games at the stadium will be allocated will be set out by the Polish FA but the presence in Dublin of more than 30,000 people from the country is bound to add to interest levels.

The corresponding sale of tickets for the games of the team that comes through the playoffs – potentially Ireland – will happen after the winner is decided on March 31st but the fact that the Poles and Swedes will each play two games in Dublin (Spain will host all three of their group rivals in Bilbao) was welcomed over the weekend by FAI President Donal Conway.

Significant numbers

“I think the FAI will be very pleased with it,” he said. “If you look at it from a hosting city perspective, of course we would love to be there but (it’s good) with the Polish population in the Republic of Ireland and the Swedes will travel to Dublin in very significant numbers.”

From McCarthy’s perspective, the fact that France and Portugal will have been avoided, in the event that his side does get to participate, will be viewed as a good thing and the fact that both have been drawn in Germany’s group means that the Round of 16 game to be staged in Dublin is now nicely teed up to be England against one of three of the semi-finalists from the 2016 tournament.

In the event that Ireland do successfully come through their game in Slovakia on March 26th then a playoff final in either Northern Ireland or Bosnia Herzegovina five days later, they will face Poland on June 15th then Sweden on the 19th, both in Dublin, with a final group game to come the following week against Spain in Bilbao on the 24th. At this stage, however, the only confirmed lineup for an Aviva stadium game is Poland against Sweden, also on the 24th.

Conway, meanwhile, faces a hectic week out in Abbotstown where it is expected a board meeting early in the week will finalise a date for the association’s reconvened AGM. The key element of the meeting’s second part will be the presentation of accounts which have to be sent to clubs, leagues and other affiliates 21 days before delegates gather.

With that now appearing to be likely to happen towards the end of the week, the AGM reconvening this side of Christmas now also looks a long shot but there is a determination that it should happen before the end of the year and there is talk of December 28th as a possible date.

Public funding

Interim CEO John Foley is expected to start work this week and the hope is that he can progress the issue of the restoration of public funding. The decision last week by Sport Ireland to refer the Kosi report to the Garda was clearly not seen as being helpful on that front but with the report understood to have cleared the organisation of the misuse of government money previously handed over, there has been a softening of attitudes on the political front with suggestions that particular grants might be allocated if a suitable mechanism, possibly through the use of a third party, can be found.

There is widespread frustration, meanwhile, that the delay in publishing the Kosi report seems likely to hold up the appointment of the independent directors who had been due to join the association’s board over the coming weeks and the hope will be that that process can still be completed ahead of the AGM.

