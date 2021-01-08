Adam Idah has tested positive for coronavirus

Virus may now hinder his return to fitness as Norwich striker returns from knee injury

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Ireland’s Adam Idah has tested positive for Covid-19. Photograph: Inpho

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has tested positive for coronavirus. The 19 year-old has been out with a knee injury sustained in Ireland’s game against Wales in November and was still a month away from playing competitively again although the virus may now hinder his return to fitness.

Aside from the Corkman, manager Daniel Farke revealed that goalkeeper Tim Krul and a member of the club’s coaching staff had also tested positive.

“They’ve been isolating for a few days because we tested at the beginning of the week,” he said. “The most important thing is they feel well. Tim had some symptoms but it’s not getting worse, more like a cold.

“It looks quite okay. They have a blocked nose or something so it’s not too bad but we take it seriously. Tim said how poorly you feel when you have it so stay disciplined and he’s spot on. They were isolated from the moment after we took the tests so no reason to be majorly concerned.”

Idah has made just seven appearances for his club this season with his availability previously affected by a three man suspension. The knee injury has taken longer to get over than would initially have been expected but Farke said last week that he hoped the striker would be back in full training in the early part of next month.

