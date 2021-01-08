Dundalk’s overhaul continues with addition of Raivis Andris Jurkovskis

Dundalk’s overhaul of its squad continued on Friday morning as the club confirmed the arrival of Latvian international defender Raivis Andris Jurkovskis on a free transfer.

The signing of the 24-year-old full-back was announced just hours after Dane Massey had posted a statement on social media saying “with a heavy heart” that he would not be at the club for the coming season.

Massey had spent eight years at Oriel Park, a spell he described as “the ride of a lifetime” and helped the club to five league titles and three FAI Cups.

His absence was felt for much of last season with Massey missing the latter part of the league and European campaigns through injury but he departs having made almost 300 appearances and averaged almost a goal every 10 games.

Of Jurkovskis, who won both the Latvian league and cup with FK Liepaja over the last few seasons and who has made 13 senior international appearances, manager Filippo Giovagnoli said: “Raivis can play at fullback, on either side. He is a really good player, strong, fast and physical. He is considered as one of the best players in Latvia and when we started to watch him, we had no doubt he was the player for us.”

Following on from the signing of Albanian goalkeeper, Alessio Abibi, Jurkovskis clearly represents another step in the direction that the club is taking under the Italian coach and the club’s American owners with youngish overseas players seen as having the potential to improve being signed.

The recruitment of another couple of foreign players, including one from South Korea, has already been flagged while the likes of Brian Gartland, Sean Murray, David McMillan and Michael Duffy have signed new contracts.

Aside from Massey, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon and John Mountney have all moved to Dublin clubs while Gary Rogers has retired from the game and joined the coaching staff of the Monaghan intercounty football team.

St Patrick’s Athletic, meanwhile, have confirmed that former Dundalk midfielder Robbie Benson and Lee Desmond have agreed terms for the coming campaign.