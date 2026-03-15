Troy Parrott proves again why he is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe

Another week, another reminder that Troy Parrott is one of the most in-form strikers anywhere in Europe right now.

Parrott once again stole the show this week as he continued to score goals for fun for AZ Alkmaar. On Thursday night, the Irish forward struck twice in AZ’s 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague in the Uefa Conference League round of 16. His first was a superb finish, his second the type of sharp, predatory moment that top strikers thrive on. Parrott was excellent throughout against a side featuring several Czech opponents he will soon encounter again in Ireland’s upcoming World Cup playoff.

He carried that momentum into the weekend. On Sunday, Parrott scored once and provided two assists in AZ’s comfortable 4-0 Eredivisie win over Heracles.

That strike brought him to 14 league goals this season, while his overall tally for AZ across all competitions now stands at a remarkable 28. When you include his five goals for Ireland this campaign, Parrott has scored 33 times in total.

With the World Cup playoff squad set to be announced on Thursday, this weekend represented the final opportunity for players to force their way into Heimir Hallgrímsson’s thinking.

One name that continues to generate discussion is David McGoldrick. The Barnsley striker has been in sensational form and with questions surrounding Ireland’s attacking options, particularly with Evan Ferguson injured and Adam Idah still working his way back to full fitness, his name keeps reappearing in the conversation.

McGoldrick added further fuel to that talk over the weekend. He scored again in Barnsley’s 2-2 draw with Mansfield, smashing a superb strike from outside the box into the bottom corner. That goal means the veteran now has 12 goals in his last 12 games – form that saw him named League One Player of the Month for February.

There are, of course, obvious caveats. McGoldrick is 38, playing in League One, and he retired from international football six years ago. Yet his quality is still clear and, in a recent Sky Sports interview, he hinted that he would jump at the chance to return if asked.

At the other end of the pitch, it was a slightly more concerning weekend when looking at Ireland’s goalkeeper options.

Caoimhín Kelleher is due to face Wolves on Monday night and there are no fitness concerns there, while Mark Travers remains on the Everton bench.

But Gavin Bazunu, who has been Hallgrímsson’s number two so far, suffered a setback in training and missed Stoke’s game at the weekend. It now looks very much 50-50 whether he will be fit enough to make the squad.

Max O’Leary, who made his Ireland debut last June, was also forced off injured with 25 minutes remaining in West Brom’s win over Hull.

On the plus side, Josh Keeley impressed again for Luton, and if Bazunu cannot make it, he looks ready to step in.

Defensively, Ireland look relatively settled heading into Thursday’s announcement. Barring injuries, you would expect the bulk of the backline from the previous squad to remain intact.

One possible change could come on the left side. Kevin O’Toole may drop out with Robbie Brady returning to fitness. Brady missed Preston’s game last weekend but came on for the final 10 minutes in Saturday’s defeat to Norwich, which should be enough to bring him back into contention. Callum O’Dowda also had a strong week with Ferencváros in their Europa League win over Braga, though Brady’s pedigree at international level may still give him the edge.

There is also a case for Andrew Omobamidele. The Strasbourg defender has started five Ligue 1 games in a row and kept a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with Paris FC on Saturday. On form and ability alone, he could easily return, but probably won’t.

Midfield is where things become far more interesting and perhaps where the biggest selection questions lie.

It looks almost certain that Alan Browne will return to the international fold for the first time since September 2024 following an excellent run of form with Middlesbrough. With Josh Cullen ruled out through injury, there is a clear opening in the middle of the park. Browne could also be viewed as an option at right wing-back, potentially providing cover or even competition for Seamus Coleman.

Another intriguing development is the recent switch of Harvey Vale from England. The former England Under-19 captain completed his move to represent Ireland this week and immediately made an impression, scoring and providing an assist for QPR in their win away to Leicester. Vale played on the right but is probably more naturally suited to a central role.

The real wildcard could be Bosun Lawal. Despite recovering from a hamstring injury, he is expected to return to training this week. Hallgrímsson is believed to be a big admirer of his versatility – he can play in midfield, defence or even wing-back and that flexibility may be enough to earn him a place despite limited recent minutes.

The final spots could come down to Sammie Szmodics, Kasey McAteer and Mark Sykes, especially with Festy Ebosele suspended for the first game. Szmodics’ versatility across the front line could give him the edge.

Player and Stat of the Week – Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar) 28 goals for AZ this season

The AZ Alkmaar striker delivered another outstanding week, scoring twice in the Uefa Conference League win over Sparta Prague before following it up with a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 4-0 Eredivisie victory over Heracles.

Troy Parrott is levels above🦜 pic.twitter.com/pi7Q9vGjVO — Reptracker | Conor McEvoy (@reptracker) March 15, 2026

Goal of the Week – Tyreik Wright (Bradford City)

Tyreik Wright takes this week’s goal of the week after producing a moment of real brilliance for Bradford City in their 2-0 win over Port Vale.

Picking the ball up just inside the opposition half, Wright drove powerfully up the pitch before cutting inside and unleashing a superb strike with his weaker right foot into the top corner.